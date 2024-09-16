Announcement Of The Launch Of The 'Premium Karate Tour' For Foreign Tourists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Premium Karate Tour" for Foreign Tourists

All Japan Championship (Nippon Budokan)

Kumite (Ryutaro Araga)

Capitol Hotel Tokyu_Guest room01

Emperor's Cup&Empress' Cup

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Omatsuri Japan Co., Ltd. and Trickster Entertainment Co., Ltd. are excited to announce the launch of a special tour package that combines "Karate Viewing, Experience, and Accommodation," designed for foreign tourists. This tour, in cooperation with the Japan Karatedo Federation, provides participants with a deeper experience of Japan's traditional karate culture and a unique opportunity to enjoy the charm of Japan.

Purpose of the Tour

This tour aims to promote a deeper understanding and interest in Japan's karate culture among foreign visitors. Experiential tourism has been gaining popularity in recent years, and there is increasing demand for tours that allow hands-on experiences with Japan's cultural traditions. This tour offers a well-rounded program that allows beginners to learn the basics of karate and provides opportunities to experience traditional Japanese cultural practices, such as cutting straw mats with a katana (Japanese sword).

Tour Package Details

1. The 52nd Japan Cup Karatedo Championships Premium Tour

o Date: December 8, 2024

o Venue: Nippon Budokan

o Price: ¥30,000 (excluding tax)

o Description:

Participants will enjoy the matches from premium seats located on the first floor, with multilingual interpretation available to enhance their understanding of the match details. This tour also includes a rare opportunity to see and take photos with the Emperor's Cup and Empress's Cup, observe athletes warming up in the exclusive backstage area, and enjoy a special meal at the "Restaurant Budo," which is usually reserved for staff during the event.

2. Premium Tour with Accommodation

o Price: ¥300,000 (excluding tax) / Limited to 5 groups

o Description:

This luxurious package includes accommodation at "The Capitol Hotel Tokyu," which has earned a 5-star rating for four consecutive years in the "Forbes Travel Guide 2024," or at an equivalent luxury hotel. The package also features transportation to and from the hotel, offering a luxurious option for participants. The package is valid for up to two people per ticket, providing a premium travel experience.

Special Viewing Points

. Premium Seats:

While general spectators will watch the event from the second or third floors, Premium Tour participants will have access to special seats located in the first-floor area, allowing them to experience the excitement of the matches up close.

. Multilingual Commentary:

A dedicated multilingual interpreter with a deep knowledge of karate will provide commentary, ensuring that even participants who do not speak Japanese can enjoy the matches with a full understanding of the action and key moments.

. View and Take Photos with the Emperor's and Empress's Cups:

This tour includes a special opportunity to view and take photos with the Emperor's Cup and Empress's Cup, which are usually not open to the public.

. Observe Warm-Up Sessions:

Participants will have the rare chance to visit the athletes' warm-up area, witnessing the athletes' final preparations before they take the stage. This behind-the-scenes look offers a unique perspective on the world of karate.

. Special Menu at Restaurant Budo:

During the event, participants will have access to the exclusive "Restaurant Budo," where they can relax and enjoy a specially curated menu while taking a break from the excitement of the matches.

3. Rising Sun Karate Spectacle Premium Tour

o Date: January 2025

o Venue: Kyoto Budo Center (Formerly Butokuden)

o Description:

This tour offers the opportunity to observe karate exhibitions, including various kata(”Kata” is a demonstration of a series of offensive and defensive movements. ) demonstrations and practice experiences. It also includes the chance to try Japanese sword cutting (wara-giri), a traditional samurai practice, making it an enjoyable experience for all generations. Held at a historically significant venue designated as an Important Cultural Property of Japan, this tour provides a special opportunity to get up close and personal with Japan's martial arts heritage.

(More details about the tour, including even more exciting content, will be announced in the future.)

Special Experience Points

. Karate Experience:

From beginners to advanced practitioners, all participants can enjoy a workshop that offers instruction and the opportunity to learn the "way" of karate.

. Traditional Weapons and Armor Experience:

The unique content offers not only the opportunity to view swords and armor but also the experience of cutting straw with a real Japanese sword.

. Cultural Experience:

Guests can experience the depth of Japanese culture through the tour, starting with the observation of karate at Butokuden, a venue designated as an Important Cultural Property.

Tour Reservation and Sales

This tour can be reserved through a dedicated multilingual website. In partnership with OTA (Online Travel Agencies), the tour will be widely available for foreign tourists.

"52nd All Japan Karate Championship Premium Tour"

"Accommodation Included Plan" Sales Page

KKday:

Omatsuri Japan Co., Ltd.

Trickster Entertainment Inc.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.