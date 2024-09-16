Techmediabreaks Owlet Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLT) Secures $46.6M In Public Offering And Debt Refinancing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Owlet (NASDAQ: OWLT) , a leader in smart infant monitoring, on Friday announced that it has successfully closed its public offering, raising $11.6 million from the sale of 3,135,136 shares of Class A common stock. Additionally, the company secured up to $35 million through a debt refinancing arrangement with Western and Mountain Ridge Capital, which includes a term loan facility and a revolving line of credit. These moves are expected to provide Owlet with increased capital and flexibility to support general corporate needs and future growth.

About Owlet Inc.

Owlet's digital health infant monitoring platform is transforming the journey of parenting. Owlet, a small-cap healthcare growth equity, offers FDA-authorized medical and consumer pediatric wearables and an integrated HD visual and audio camera that provide real-time data and insights to parents who safeguard health, optimize wellness, and ensure peaceful sleep, for their children. Since 2012, over 2 million parents worldwide have used Owlet's platform contributing to one of the largest collections of consumer infant health and sleep data. The Company continues to develop software and digital data solutions to bridge the current healthcare gap between hospital and home and bring new insights to parents and caregivers globally. Owlet believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life. For more information, visit the company's website at



