Outrage In Pulwama After Young Woman Dies Of 'Anesthesia Overdose'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The recent death of Saboora Arshid from Pulwama, who was undergoing a Septoplasty at Mohammadia Nursing Institute in Gangoo, has ignited allegations of medical negligence from her family.

The family alleges that Saboora died as a result of the negligence on the part of the hospital staff that led to the death of the young woman.

Speaking to reporters, Saboora's father Arshid recounted the events leading up to the tragedy.

“Saboora was taken to the operation theatre at 02:50 p.m. for a Septoplasty. However, after hours of uncertainty, at 05:50 p.m., the doctors informed us that Saboora was experiencing severe palpitations and needed to be transferred to a hospital in Srinagar for further treatment,” he said.

“By the time we arrived in Srinagar, she had already passed away.”

Saboora's brother, Zaid, echoed similar concerns, saying,“My sister was undergoing a simple nose surgery, and she was a medical student herself. She should not have died. We are demanding justice from the government.”

The family alleged that Saboora's condition worsened due to

anaesthesia

overdose. This accusation has sparked significant outrage among family members and locals, who are calling for accountability.

A senior official from Mohammadia Nursing Institute, speaking anonymously, called the incident“unfortunate” and characterized it as an unusual case. The official defended the decision to transfer Saboora to SMHS Hospital without the family's prior consent, stating it was an attempt to save time.“We took her without consent in an effort to save her life, but unfortunately, we lost her,” the official explained.

In response to the allegations, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom, has announced an official inquiry into the incident.“An inquiry team has been formed under the chairmanship of the Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Pulwama,” Dr. Qayoom said. He assured that the investigation will be conducted transparently, with all proceedings documented to ensure fairness.

“The investigation will be thorough, and all findings will be carefully reviewed,” Dr. Qayoom added, emphasizing the administration's commitment to delivering justice for the family.

'Sealing Theatre Cruel': Association



The Jammu and Kashmir Private Hospitals and Dialysis Centres Association has meanwhile condoled the death of patient at a private hospital in Pulwama and extended support for the investigation. It has however opposed move by authorities to seal the theatre the unfortunate death at a private hospital in district Pulwama, Mir Faizan the president of the association said, members were disturbed and saddened by the unfortunate news of the death of a patient adding that,“None of the doctors, anaesthetists or hospital administration would like a casualty to occur in his/her hospital but even in the best of institutions it can happen but at the same time administration can't take a knee jerk reaction by sealing the theatre”.”We have seen in the past that these unfortunate incidents have also occurred in Govt institutions but those were never sealed”, said Dr Hassan general secretary of the association.“Private setup is in its infancy in J&K UT and they are showing tremendous growth in the past few years. In a place like ours where the unemployment rate is second highest in the country i. e.,28.2 per cent we are generating thousands of employments in addition to providing excellent services but this type of approach by the administration in sealing a hospital discourages and saddens the private sector”.