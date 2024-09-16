Pickfu To Attend Amazon Accelerate 2024 As Sponsor And Trusted Service Provider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Attendees of Accelerate are invited to visit PickFu at Booth 119 to learn more about how they can make data-driven decisions with consumer insights.

- Elizabeth Greene, Co-Founder, JunglrSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PickFu, the leading consumer research for marketplace sellers, is excited to announce its sponsorship and participation in Amazon Accelerate 2024 as a trusted third-party service provider.This premier annual conference for Amazon selling partners takes place from September 17-19 in Seattle. Accelerate brings together approximately 12,600+ in-person and virtual attendees, 150+ speakers and facilitators, 52 Amazon selling programs and third-party service providers, one-on-one support, networking opportunities, and much more. For more details, visit amazonaccelerate.As a trusted service provider for Amazon businesses, PickFu empowers sellers to optimize their products and listings, refine their creative assets, and enhance their competitive edge. By providing valuable feedback from its built-in consumer panel, PickFu ensures that sellers can validate their ideas before launching products or marketing creatives live, helping to boost click-through rates (CTR) and drive sales growth."We're excited to have a booth at Amazon Accelerate this year and to work more closely with top Amazon brands," said John Li, Co-Founder of PickFu. "Our goal is to help these businesses maximize their potential by providing them with actionable consumer insights that directly impact their success on the platform."“PickFu is one of those tools you use once and wonder how you ever lived without it,” said Elizabeth Greene, Co-Founder of Junglr, an agency that specializes in managing PPC campaigns for Amazon sellers.“In a world of algorithms and AI, it's the brands that know how to speak directly to consumers that will win. PickFu allows you to get instant feedback so Amazon sellers can move quickly and with confidence.”Attendees of Amazon Accelerate are invited to visit PickFu at Booth 119 to learn more about how they can make data-driven decisions with consumer insights. As a special offer for conference attendees, PickFu is offering a free Amazon main image CTR audit – an exclusive deal valued at more than $100. This free audit includes three research polls, capturing feedback from 90 real Amazon shoppers, designed to help sellers optimize their main product image and increase CTR.About PickFuPickFu is a consumer research platform that empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions by providing instant feedback from real consumers. Specializing in helping Amazon sellers, e-commerce brands, and marketers optimize their products, listings, and creative assets, PickFu's unique platform is trusted by top brands and agencies to stay ahead of the competition. Learn more at pickfu.

John Li

PickFu

...

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.