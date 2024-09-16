Sunset Launches The 2024 Sunset Foods Market Innovators Awards To Discover Chicagoland's Next Big Food & Beverage Brands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunset Foods, the North Shore grocery store that has long been the first to discover some of the most beloved food and beverage brands, is excited to announce the launch of the

Sunset Innovators Awards . This new initiative aims to provide a for bold and audacious entrepreneurs in the Chicagoland area, helping them bring their unique products to market.

For years, Sunset has been the launchpad for iconic brands such as Skinny Pop, Carol's Cookies, Petal Sparkling Botanicals, and Hole in the Wall Sauce, all of which were first discovered on our shelves. The Sunset Innovators Awards formalizes our commitment to nurturing local talent and providing a platform where great ideas can thrive.

"Chicagoland is home to so many incredible entrepreneurs with innovative products, and we want to be the first to discover the next big thing," said John Cortesi, President at Sunset. "When you make it on the shelves of Sunset, you're not just another brand-you're a cherished member of our community."

The Sunset Innovators Awards is more than just a product placement; it's an opportunity to join a legacy of brands that have made their mark on the food and beverage industry. By participating, companies will benefit from Sunset's extensive market expertise, customer reach, and a community that values quality and innovation.

As we continue to champion local businesses, we invite entrepreneurs from across the Chicagoland area to apply for the Sunset Innovators Awards. After all, it all starts at Sunset.

Program Details:

Food and beverage brands are encouraged to submit their products to Sunset Foods to earn awards and shelf space in-store and/or online.

The award categories are:



Top Spot, a product that wins in innovation, a compelling founder story, and taste

Local Favorite, a product from a Chicagoland maker

Best Better for You Brand, a product that focuses on wellness and excellent taste to complement it

Most Craveworthy, a product that exceeds in taste Best Brand Story, a product whose brand story is compelling

Brands can submit their products on the Sunset Foods Website

by Thursday, October 10. Winners will be announced, and products will be available for purchase at all Sunset locations on Wednesday, October 30th. A mix of industry leaders, Sunset employees, and influential Chicago area residents will judge submissions, including Carol Goodman, Founder of Carol's Cookies, Ryan Meczyk, Founder & CEO, Norman Distribution, Sarah Stegner, Co-Owner & Chef, Prairie Grass Cafe, Natalie Shmulik, Chief Strategy & Incubation Officer/ ICNC/ The Hatchery Chicago, and John Cortesi, Owner & CEO, Sunset Foods.

About Sunset

Sunset Foods is a family-owned, neighborhood grocery store founded in 1937. It offers a wide selection of organic, gourmet, specialty, and fresh food items and is committed to outstanding customer service and community involvement. Today, Sunset has five locations: stores in Highland Park, Lake Forest, Libertyville, Long Grove, and Northbrook, and two Grand Food Center locations in Winnetka and Glencoe.

For more information about the Sunset Innovators Program or to apply, please visit or contact [email protected] .

Media Contact:



Sarah Hanlan

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

847-681-5512

