A5's Evpassport Transformation Wins Salesforce Partner Innovation Award 2024

- Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A5, a leading provider of multi-cloud Salesforce transformation solutions, has once again been honored with the prestigious Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for its outstanding work with EVPassport in the high-tech category. This recognition highlights A5's exceptional ability to empower businesses with transformative digital strategies."We're thrilled to be recognized by Salesforce for our work with EVPassport. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional results for our clients,“ said Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5.A5's strategic partnership with EVPassport, a pioneer in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, has been instrumental in EVPassport's growth and success. They faced several challenges in scaling a completely differentiated business model. These challenges included difficult pipeline forecasting, slow and manual quote creation, and disconnected contracting & billing processes. By leveraging Salesforce Sales Cloud, Revenue Cloud, and MuleSoft, A5 enabled a 360-degree view of EVPassport's customers with fast & streamlined selling, quoting, contracting, and billing capabilities. A5 was able to design and implement a tailored multi-cloud Salesforce solution that addressed specific challenges and drove meaningful results rooted in high amounts of ROI.Hooman Shahidi, CEO and Co-founder of EVPassport says, "A5 has been a true partner in our journey. Their deep understanding of our business and their innovative Salesforce solutions have enabled us to scale our operations and deliver exceptional value to our customers."A5's Salesforce implementation delivered significant results, including a 77% faster quote cycle, 90% fewer quote errors, a 25% higher win rate, a 150% increase in deal size, and a 10% reduction in revenue leakage."We're dedicated to being a trusted partner for businesses seeking to unlock the full potential of digital transformation. Our expertise and commitment to innovation allow us to deliver exceptional results,“ added Vinay Kruttiventi.“The Salesforce 2024 Partner Innovation awards recognize partners such as A5 that are helping their customers drive productivity and growth with AI, data, and CRM,“ said Steve Corfield, Executive Vice President, Global Alliances and Channels and Emerging Technologies, Salesforce.“Salesforce partners are integral to driving digital transformation and AI adoption across the Salesforce ecosystem, paving the way for better customer experiences.”A study by IDC found that the Salesforce ecosystem is projected to produce 11.6 million new jobs and $2 trillion in new business revenue by 2028. According to the study, Salesforce's AI-powered solutions are expanding the bounds of economic opportunity. The Salesforce ecosystem continues to expand thanks to partners driving innovations in AI, data, and CRM.The twelfth annual Partner Innovation Awards recognize the significant contribution Salesforce partners have made across clouds, industries, and the broader partner program – including consulting firms, digital agencies, resellers, and ISV partners.As A5 continues to innovate, the company is focused on expanding its portfolio of data-driven solutions and AI-powered transformations. By leveraging emerging technologies, A5 aims to help businesses stay ahead of the curve and achieve their digital transformation goals.About A5:A5 is a leading Salesforce summit partner with a go-to-market focus in North America and EMEA. It specializes in multi-cloud transformations, data services, platform development, and integrations. With a deep understanding of the industries it serves, A5 is committed to delivering innovative, client-focused solutions that help businesses realize their digital potential.About EVPassport:EVPassport is the EV Charging hardware and software platform for purpose-driven organizations. Brands committed to sustainability rely on EVPassport to provide their customers with the most seamless payment experience to charge any electric vehicle without requiring a separate app, account or a top-up balance. EVPassport is the only platform that enhances customer engagement for these companies by providing custom branded hardware with API-powered software that easily integrates with their existing applications and services.

