First Financial Bankshares Announces The Election Of Brian D. Goodrich, EVP, General Counsel

First Bankshares, (NASDAQ: FFIN ) (the "Company," "First Financial Bankshares," "we", "us" or "our") has announced the election of Brian D. Goodrich as Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

"We are delighted to welcome Brian to Abilene and to the Company's executive management team as the first General Counsel for First Financial Bankshares," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President, and CEO.

"Brian's vast banking, legal, and regulatory knowledge, expertise, and experience in a larger bank, will be instrumental in helping us continue to grow."

Mr. Goodrich most recently served as the First Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of MidFirst Bank, a $38 billion privately held bank in Oklahoma City, OK.

Prior to joining MidFirst Bank, Mr. Goodrich held prior positions as Senior Corporate Counsel at BBVA Compass, an attorney with Thompson & Knight LLP, a Customer Assistance Specialist with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and a Branch Manager with Bank of America. He holds a finance degree from Texas Tech University and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law, where he was valedictorian.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising

Star,

Roby,

San

Angelo,

Southlake, Spring, Stephenville,

Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent,

Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, with nine locations, and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN.

For more information about First Financial Bankshares, Inc., please visit our website at .

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

