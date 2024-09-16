Bisk Amplified And The University Of Louisville Join Forces To Bridge The Cybersecurity Talent Gap

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New programs provide hands-on training for high-demand cybersecurity skills

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bisk Amplified , a leading online education platform, and the University of Louisville (UofL), known for its dedication to student success and community impact, have announced a strategic partnership to offer nine 8-12-week online cybersecurity workforce programs. Leveraging over a decade of expertise in cybersecurity training, UofL is spearheading a national Cybersecurity Workforce Program, supported by a grant from the National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. This initiative offers learners comprehensive cybersecurity training, enriched by real-world healthcare and logistics data applications, addressing the critical shortage of cybersecurity professionals by offering accessible, high-quality education.By combining UofL's academic rigor with Bisk Amplified's innovative technology platform and dedicated student support, learners gain the practical skills and knowledge essential for success in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. This workforce development effort not only benefits individuals advancing their careers but also strengthens the overall cybersecurity posture of organizations across industries."Our partnership with the University of Louisville exemplifies Bisk Amplified's dedication to closing the skills gap," said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. "By delivering accessible, world-class cybersecurity programs, we're empowering individuals with the tools they need to excel in this critical field while strengthening the cybersecurity infrastructure of businesses nationwide."Bisk Amplified offers employers exclusive access to elite educational programs from renowned U.S. institutions, backed by a tenured student success team dedicated to supporting employees from enrollment to successful completion, all through advantageous tuition benefits."The University of Louisville is committed to providing a world-class education that prepares students for success in today's job market,” said Robert Kubash, Executive Director of the Digital Transformation Center at the University of Louisville.“This partnership with Bisk allows us to extend our reach and offer our renowned expertise to a broader audience of learners. We're confident that these online workforce programs will equip professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to advance their careers."Launching in fall 2024, learners can choose from flexible learning bundles, each containing individual modules that offer hands-on labs and real-world case studies for a comprehensive learning journey. Bundle offerings include:Foundational: Three modules with labs, including: IT Basics, Privacy/Legal/Ethics, and Security PrinciplesNetwork: Three modules with labs, including: Network Foundations, Information Security, and Network SecurityCloud: Five modules with labs, including: Network Bundle, Cloud Foundations, and Cloud SecurityInternet of Things: Six modules with labs, including: Cloud Bundle, Network Bundle, and Internet of ThingsDatabase: Three modules with labs, including: Database Management, Database Security, and Cyberthreat HuntingCryptography: Three modules with labs, including: Cryptography, Post-Quantum Cryptology, and Digital ForensicsArtificial Intelligence: Four modules with labs, including: Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Cognitive Computing, and Robotics Process AnalysisBlockchain: Six modules with labs, including: Artificial Intelligence Bundle, Data Mining, and BlockchainSecurity: Five modules with labs, including: Security Principles, Cryptography, Digital Forensics, Risk Analysis, and Cyberthreat HuntingThe programs begin on October 1 and offer rolling enrollment for maximum flexibility. For further program details and to learn more, connect with Bisk Amplified at .About the University of LouisvilleFounded in 1798 as one of the nation's first city-owned, public universities, the University of Louisville (UofL) is a vital ecosystem that creates thriving futures for students, our community and society. As one of only 79 universities in the United States to earn recognition by the Carnegie Foundation as both a Research 1 and a Community Engaged university, we impact lives in areas of student success and research and innovation, while our dynamic connection with our local and global communities provides unparalleled opportunities for students and citizens both. The university serves as an engine that powers Metro Louisville and the commonwealth and as a classroom for UofL's more than 23,000 students, who benefit from partnerships with top employers and a wide range of community service opportunities.About BiskBisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University, Eastern Connecticut State University, University of Missouri-St. Louis, Kelley School of Business, University of Louisville, Nexford University, and Columbia Law School. 