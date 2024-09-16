Bitcoin Fees-To-Reward Ratio Stabilizes

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Compared to August, when the asset experienced a steep rise in transaction costs, (BTC) fees have been stable since the start of September.

According to CryptoQuant's recent data, BTC's fees-to-reward ratio has climbed from 0.167 to 0.018, signaling a spike in activity. Comparatively, the network's fees surged to 100 worth $6.086 million on Aug. 22 compared to the usual 6 to 9 BTC experienced over the last two months.

Daily Bitcoin Fees from August to Sept. 15. | Source: CryptoQuant

Temporary Transaction Fee Spike

A significant spike in transaction fees indicates the possibility of a transient event, and it usually occurs due to a spike in network traffic or transaction volume. In these situations, users opt to pay higher fees to guarantee that their transactions are completed quickly.

However, this spike is in sharp contrast to the transaction fee market, which was stable up until July. Therefore, this anomaly indicates a singular occurrence that hampered the usual flow of transactions rather than a change in market trends.

After the Aug. 22 spike, the fees quickly dropped back to their regular levels. In addition, the market's swift correction reaffirms the briefness of the spike.

Furthermore, the sudden stabilization of transaction fees indicates that there was no notable, long-lasting shift in demand despite price volatility in the market. As a result, the market returned to its typical behavior, demonstrating its ability to withstand brief swings.

Fee Stability and Bitcoin's Price Volatility

This stability in Bitcoin's transaction fees amid the continuous price swings raises the possibility that events outside of the Bitcoin blockchain were responsible for the previous price fluctuations. Such events included derivative market activity and broader macroeconomic changes.

Based on the available data, on-chain activity had very little impact on the BTC market and the asset's price, and the brief disruption in fees had little effect overall.