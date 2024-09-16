As PM Modi Turns 74, Here's How You Can Send B-Day Greetings Through Namo App

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) With Prime Narendra Modi turning 74 on Tuesday, NaMo App has introduced some special features to enable people to send him birthday greetings on the special day.

The NaMo App has created interesting and ready-made formats, to provide an easy and seamless experience for PM Modi's fans and well-wishers to send him birthday greetings.

The hashtag -- #HappyBdayModiji -- can be added along with the birthday greetings for the Prime Minister.

To wish PM Modi, one simply has to visit the NaMo App and click on the -- -- to send an AI-generated 'Seva' Greeting with one's selfie alongside the Prime Minister.

Besides, the NaMo App also lets one send wishes via 'Subhkaamna' Reels.

According to the app, through this unique feature, "you and your family can record heartfelt messages for him". The link is --

Another link -- -- lets the admirers and fans of PM Modi take a virtual tour of his life and journey with the Seva Yatra "to get inspired and inspire others".

Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister on July 9 for his third consecutive term, equalling the record of country's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Born on September 17, 1950, a few years after India gained Independence and just as it became a Republic, Narendra Modi was the third of six children of Damodardas and Hiraba Modi.

As a child, Narendra Modi occasionally assisted at his father's tea stall at Vadnagar railway station. He finished his schooling in Vadnagar in 1967, where he was seen as an average student but a talented debater and actor with a passion for theatre. At the age of eight, Narendra Modi joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and was mentored by Lakshmanrao Inamdar.

Narendra Modi's first significant political action came in 1971, when he joined a Jana Sangh protest in support of the Bangladesh Liberation War, which led to a brief detention. After the 1971 Indo-Pak war, he became a full-time RSS Pracharak (campaigner).

In 1978, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Delhi University, followed by a Master of Arts degree from Gujarat University in 1983. His rise in the RSS and subsequent involvement with the BJP laid the foundation for his political ascent.