Confusion Over Milad Holiday Leaves Employees In Limbo

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Confusion and uncertainty prevailed on Monday, as the holiday commemorating Eid Milad-un-Nabi was observed a day before the Prophet's (Pbuh) birthday.

Government employees were left in a state of confusion as the General Administrative Department (GAD) did not issue an order specifying whether or not the Milad holiday was to be observed on Monday.

“Since no formal order was issued, we had to rely on the J&K calendar. To find out if I should attend office or not, I had to call my seniors,” Ghulam Jeelani, a employee said.

Every year, people celebrate Milad, which commemorates the prophet's birth anniversary. Nevertheless, there was a sense of confusion across J&K as no formal order specifying whether or not the holiday was to be recognized today.

“We assumed there wouldn't be a holiday today when we couldn't find an order from GAD. And in the morning, I left the home to attend the office, which I discovered was closed,” Tariq Ahmad, another employee said.

Schools across the valley faced similar dilemmas, with many struggling to determine whether to stay open or closed in the absence of clear guidance.



“Non-serious

administration declared the holiday today, while Eid-e-Milad is tomorrow. What an apathy,” a social media user posted.



However, the University of Kashmir issued a notice announcing that the university will remain open on Monday.