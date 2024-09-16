September Is National Preparedness Month Here's The Career That Should Be On Everyone's List: Emergency Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Written by Brittany Perkins Castillo, CEO, AshBritt, the leading national turn-key rapid-response emergency management, logistics & disaster response contractor

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since 2020, the United States has faced record-high inflation, making many Americans more concerned than ever about their job security. A recent article from U.S. News & World Report titled the“Best Jobs in America” curated a list of the most secure jobs in the country. The list included careers in all the industries you would expect – healthcare, IT, finance – but I was surprised to see that emergency management, one of the most reliable and growing careers in the country, was missing.In a day and age when the United States is faced with near constant news about tornadoes, wildfires, hurricanes and other emergency and humanitarian events, the lack of information about careers in emergency management is astonishing. Just last month, Hurricane Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, and rapidly strengthened to a Category 5 storm due to the exceptionally warm ocean temperatures. NOAA has already predicted an 85% chance that the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.Emergency management is one of the few jobs in this country that will be here regardless of the economy. In fact, according to the US Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the emergency management industry is projected to grow three percent from 2022 to 2032. Add to that careers in solid waste and public works, which play critical roles in disaster response, are projected to grow by 4.15% over the next ten years.When a disaster hits, it's up to the local, state, and federal government, along with private companies and nongovernmental agencies, to ensure communities recover from disaster quickly, safely, and smoothly. These teams of emergency workers include safety officers, project managers and logisticians, data analysts and grant managers, to name a few. Post disaster work includes debris management, temporary and long term housing, environmental remediation, and individual case and program management. Each role is essential to ensuring that communities recover from a disaster in a safe and timely manner.So, how do you find an entry-level job in emergency management or transition to a career in this growing field?.Forge a path: Given the significant recent disasters, now is the time to get involved. Research and seek out temporary positions with local, state, and federal governments, which often become more available following a disaster. This can provide you with valuable experience that can lend itself to a fulltime career in emergency management. Another avenue to consider is FEMA Corps, a program created by AmeriCorps NCCC and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help individuals get a foot in the door to work for the federal government and gain experience in the emergency management sector. (FEMA is currently hiring in Houston, Texas, and beyond.).Veterans: Those with military experience have a wealth of transferable skills that are invaluable to a career in emergency management. These skills include complex problem solving, quick and effective decision making, effective logistics management, and the ability to work well in teams and under pressure. There are many great companies, NGOs, and government programs working to engage veterans in disaster response. For example, FEMA offers veterans hiring preferences and secure employment due to their military experience and expertise which makes them uniquely qualified to serve at FEMA..Volunteer: For those able to, volunteering is a great way to explore and better understand the spectrum of careers in disaster response. Most communities have a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program, which educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may occur where they live. CERT offers training and engagement where you live. Find out more at nationalcert. Another resource is National Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), where you can get information on organizations active in disaster response in your state or territory..Women: For women who are looking to join what was historically a male-dominated field, there are many resources at WTFem. I founded Women in the Field of Emergency Management (WTFem) in April 2019 as a hub of data and tools for women in emergency management and disaster response careers, and for those seeking to enter the field. WTFem's goal is to support career development and to encourage career exploration. WTFem also provides a space for women in adjacent industries like solid waste, public works, government contracting, and logistics to connect and share their insights. Currently, women hold approximately one third of Emergency Management Directors positions, and much less of the roles in the field.I look forward to welcoming more people to the emergency management profession. It's a rewarding – albeit challenging – career. And we can all agree, as sure as there will always be disasters, there will always be a need for emergency management personnel.Brittany Perkins Castillo is the founder of Women in the Field of Emergency Management (WTFem) and Chief Executive Officer at AshBritt . She is also a FEMA Advisory Board Member.About AshBrittNow in its 30th year, AshBritt is a national turn-key rapid-response emergency management, logistics, and disaster response contractor. AshBritt has conducted more than 400 disaster response missions and 30 special environmental projects, successfully serving more than 600 clients. The company has been directly involved in the recovery efforts of more than 60 federally declared disasters in 20 states. AshBritt has been a contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for 20 years and is currently the prime contractor for the South Pacific Division (AZ, CA, NV, UT, NM) and South Atlantic Division (AL, FL, GA, SC, NC). Learn more at .

