Mexican Independence Day Celebrated In Azerbaijan's Cultural Capital

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

On September 4, a ceremonial event was held in the city of Shusha in honor of Mexican Independence Day, Azernews reports.

Aydın Karimov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, and Mexico's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Victoria Romero, delivered speeches at the event. The friendship between the two countries and peoples, as well as the development of relations and the dynamic connections across various fields, were highlighted. The role of inter-parliamentary cooperation in the development of bilateral relations was also emphasized.

Ambassador Romero noted that despite the distance between Mexico and Azerbaijan, the two countries share several similarities: both have favorable geographical locations, are rich in natural resources and energy, have a cultural heritage spanning millennia, and uphold ancient traditions of hospitality. Furthermore, they act as bridges between cultures and civilizations. The ambassador reaffirmed her intention to further strengthen economic, commercial, cultural, and educational ties. She also underscored the importance of cultural and sports diplomacy in bringing the two nations closer together.

As part of the event, musical performances combining elements from Mexican and Azerbaijani cultures were presented. The cultural program was warmly received by the residents of Shusha.

During Ambassador Romero's visit to Shusha, she toured the city's landmarks.