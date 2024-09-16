Mexican Independence Day Celebrated In Azerbaijan's Cultural Capital
On September 4, a ceremonial event was held in the city of
Shusha in honor of Mexican Independence Day,
Azernews reports.
Aydın Karimov, the Special Representative of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, and Mexico's
Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Victoria Romero, delivered speeches at
the event. The friendship between the two countries and peoples, as
well as the development of relations and the dynamic connections
across various fields, were highlighted. The role of
inter-parliamentary cooperation in the development of bilateral
relations was also emphasized.
Ambassador Romero noted that despite the distance between Mexico
and Azerbaijan, the two countries share several similarities: both
have favorable geographical locations, are rich in natural
resources and energy, have a cultural heritage spanning millennia,
and uphold ancient traditions of hospitality. Furthermore, they act
as bridges between cultures and civilizations. The ambassador
reaffirmed her intention to further strengthen economic,
commercial, cultural, and educational ties. She also underscored
the importance of cultural and sports diplomacy in bringing the two
nations closer together.
As part of the event, musical performances combining elements
from Mexican and Azerbaijani cultures were presented. The cultural
program was warmly received by the residents of Shusha.
During Ambassador Romero's visit to Shusha, she toured the
city's landmarks.
