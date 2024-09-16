After Decade, Kashmir To Vote In Historic Elections
9/16/2024 3:12:44 PM
On a bright September afternoon, a caravan of colourful cars,
festooned with flags, arrives at a village in Indian-administered
Iltija Mufti, a politician from the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP), slowly rises from the sunroof of one of the cars.
“Yeli ye Mufti (When Mufti will be in power)," she shouts at a
crowd that has gathered to hear the third-generation leader of one
of the most influential Political dynasties of the region.
“Teli Tch'le Sakhti (Then the repression will end)," they
respond in unison.
From a distance, army personnel in bulletproof jackets, armed
with automatic rifles, stand watch, tracking every movement.
For the first time in a decade, elections are being held in 47
assembly seats of Kashmir, long marked by violence and unrest. The
region, claimed by both India and Pakistan, has been the cause of
three wars between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
Since the 1990s, an armed insurgency against Indian rule has
claimed thousands of lives, including civilians and security
forces. The three-phase polls will also extend to the 43 seats in
the neighbouring Hindu-majority Jammu region.
The election is the first since 2019, when Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy,
stripped its statehood, and split it into two
federally-administered territories. Since then, the region has been
governed by a federal administrator.
