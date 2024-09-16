US Secretary Of State Makes Phone Call To Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
Date
9/16/2024 3:12:42 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 16, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a
phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,
Azernews reports.
Emphasizing the importance of achieving lasting peace between
Armenia and Azerbaijan, Antony Blinken noted that the United States
would to spare no efforts to achieve this objective. He described
as a positive step the achievements in border delimitation between
Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the signing of the Regulation
regarding the joint activities of the Commissions on the
delimitation of the state border on August 30, 2024.
President Ilham Aliyev said peace already exists in the region,
underlining that new realities and status quo based on justice and
international law had emerged in the region thanks to Azerbaijan's
efforts.
Noting that it was Azerbaijan that had initiated the peace
treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev
stressed the importance of Armenia's abandoning its territorial
claims against Azerbaijan enshrined in its Constitution and other
legislative acts, as well as terminating the activities of the OSCE
Minsk Group and related institutions as remnants of the past.
Touching upon the border delimitation, President Ilham Aliyev
underscored the positive results achieved in the bilateral process,
adding that this process would be conducted based on the
Regulation.
During the telephone conversation, discussion also revolved
around Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29.
Antony Blinken stated that the United States supports Azerbaijan
in successful hosting of COP29, emphasizing the close collaboration
between the COP teams and delegations of Azerbaijan and the United
States.
Commending this cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev expressed
his hope that a consensus would be reached within COP, especially
by developed countries regarding the adoption of important
decisions related to climate finance.
During the phone conversation, they also exchanged views on
bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United States.
MENAFN16092024000195011045ID1108679740
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.