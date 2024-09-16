Famous Photojournalist Holds Master Class On Photography
9/16/2024 3:12:42 PM
A meeting was held with the well-known Azerbaijani photographer
Reza Deghati in the Press and Public Affairs Department of the
Defense Ministry, Azernews reports, citing the Press Services of
the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan.
R was given extensive information about the publishing,
multimedia, and editorial activities of the Ministry.
The meeting emphasized that R.Deghati rendered great services in
conveying the Azerbaijani realities to the world community and
compassionated Azerbaijani people in the most difficult and tragic
days and fateful moments. His activities exposing Armenian
vandalism and terrorism during the First Karabakh and Patriotic
War, after the historical victory, and multifaceted works promoting
the nature, traditions, and culture of Azerbaijan were
discussed.
A master class dedicated to the art of photography was held with
a group of personnel of the Defense Ministry, involved in the
communication field. The participants were informed about the
stages of development and history of photography art, genres, as
well as the possibilities of modern photo equipment. Speaking about
the intricacies of the art of photography, R.Deghati noted the
importance of paying attention to documentary, authenticity,
fullness and reality, which are the main points in the photo.
Film reflecting the life and creativity of the Azerbaijani
photographer was presented to the participants.
Answering numerous questions from the participants of the meeting,
R.Deghati shared his memories.
At the end of the event, a photo exhibition depicting the
activities of the Azerbaijan Army, especially the period of the
Patriotic War, was viewed.
