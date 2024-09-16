Famous Photojournalist Holds Master Class On Photography

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting was held with the well-known Azerbaijani photographer Reza Deghati in the Press and Public Affairs Department of the Defense Ministry, Azernews reports, citing the Press Services of the Defence of Azerbaijan.

R was given extensive information about the publishing, multimedia, and editorial activities of the Ministry.

The meeting emphasized that R.Deghati rendered great services in conveying the Azerbaijani realities to the world community and compassionated Azerbaijani people in the most difficult and tragic days and fateful moments. His activities exposing Armenian vandalism and terrorism during the First Karabakh and Patriotic War, after the historical victory, and multifaceted works promoting the nature, traditions, and culture of Azerbaijan were discussed.

A master class dedicated to the art of photography was held with a group of personnel of the Defense Ministry, involved in the communication field. The participants were informed about the stages of development and history of photography art, genres, as well as the possibilities of modern photo equipment. Speaking about the intricacies of the art of photography, R.Deghati noted the importance of paying attention to documentary, authenticity, fullness and reality, which are the main points in the photo.

Film reflecting the life and creativity of the Azerbaijani photographer was presented to the participants.

Answering numerous questions from the participants of the meeting, R.Deghati shared his memories.

At the end of the event, a photo exhibition depicting the activities of the Azerbaijan Army, especially the period of the Patriotic War, was viewed.