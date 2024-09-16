Zelensky About Kursk Operation: Every Day We Are Acting Precisely As Planned

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky held several conversations with the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the situation on the frontlines, in particular, in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors as well as in Russia's Kursk region.

The Head of State announced this in his message , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, almost the entire day was focused primarily on military matters. There was a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi – a lengthy conversation at the start of the day, and just now, we spoke again to review the day's outcomes," Zelensky said.

According to the President, over a hundred battles have taken place at the front since the start of this day, with the most intense fighting in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors, where Ukrainian forces are defending their positions.

"We also reviewed the Kursk operation in detail, and each day we are acting precisely as planned," Zelensky stressed.

in

He expressed his gratitude to every brigade and every unit for their coordinated actions and resilience.

Also, the President informed that he signed several decrees awarding state honors to Ukrainian warriors, particularly participants in the Kursk operation.

As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 99 combat clashes have taken place along the frontlines over the day, battles are still ongoing in seven directions, the most tense situation remains in the Kurakhove sector.