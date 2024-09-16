GBP/USD Analysis Today 16/9: Bulls To Regain Control (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) At the beginning of this week, the GBP/USD pair was trading around $1.3158, up by about 0.2% from the previous Friday\u0026#39;s levels, this was driven by a weaker US dollar despite signs of stubborn producer prices in the United States to economic data, the latest US Producer Price data came in stronger than expected, rising 0.2% in August, up from a downwardly revised flat reading in the previous month, growing concerns that a weak US could push the Reserve into an aggressive easing cycle in the near term have undermined the US dollar\u0026#39;s upside potential. On the other hand, the latest initial US jobless claims report rose as expected to 230,000, revealing another increase in the number of unemployed US citizens claiming unemployment benefits figure held above averages seen at the start of the year, reinforcing concerns about a weak US labour market in the wake of a bleak US payrolls report in August. As a result, this offset any potential shifts in the current market consensus around multiple US interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, as the spectre of a US hiring slowdown weighed on the US dollar, a slight decline in US Treasury yields put further pressure on the US dollar, leaving the greenback languishing near recent lows Pound Sterling (GBP) Fluctuates Amid Data QuietIn contrast, the pound (GBP) has struggled to attract investor interest recently amid a lack of fresh US data. Overall, the lack of fresh information has led to uncertainty in market sentiment, which in turn has dampened investor interest in sterling, which is now more risk sensitive. In addition, the impact of disappointing UK growth figures continues to weigh on sterling, with no new factors to offset this effect on this, Chris Turner, global markets analyst at ING, said: \u0026ldquo;UK interest rates have come down quite a bit so far, with 2-year GBP swap rates down by around 30bps. It is unclear whether this is a result of weak UK GDP data or simply a belief that interest rates will come down across the world and that the UK should not be an exception \u0026ndash; despite the silence from the Bank of England.\u0026rdquo;Despite recent speculation that the BoE may introduce a less aggressive policy easing cycle than other major central banks, the combination of global political shifts and slower economic growth in the UK appears to be limiting any potential recovery for sterling. As far as the UK is concerned, the recent RICS housing index improved sharply to 1 for August from a previously revised -18, which was well above consensus forecasts and the strongest reading since October 2022 commented on the monetary policy decision this week, saying, \u0026quot;We expect a majority of Monetary Policy Committee members to vote to keep interest rates unchanged next week by a 7-2 margin.\u0026quot;In the UK, too, attention will be focused on upcoming inflation data and the Bank of England\u0026rsquo;s policy meeting. Widely, the BoE is expected to maintain interest rates, after cutting rates by 25 basis points last month. The main factor influencing the BoE\u0026rsquo;s decision will be UK inflation data, due out on Wednesday, just a day before the central bank announces policy. Annual inflation is expected to remain steady at 2.2% in August, remaining above the Bank of England\u0026rsquo;s 2.0% target. The more hawkish the bank, the more supportive it will be for its currency, and we will see. Conversely, the psychological support of 1.3000 will remain the most important for a reversal of the current bullish outlook.

