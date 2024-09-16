ATM Security Market To Reach $32.4 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 9.2% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATM security to Reach $32.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.2% CAGR

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "ATM Security Market by Offering (Software and Service), ATM Type (Onsite ATM and Offsite ATM), Application (Fraud Detection, Security Management, Anti-Skimming, Others), and End User (Banks and Institutions and Independent ATM Operators): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global ATM security industry generated $13.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $32.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.Prime determinants of growthThe rise in ATM-related fraud, including card skimming, cash trapping, and malware attacks, is driving the ATM security market growth. In addition, increasing regulatory compliance for ATM deployment is benefiting the growth of the ATM security market. Further, the demand for automated teller machine (ATM) security and safety devices is further anticipated to propel the growth of the ATM security market.Request Research Report Sample & TOC:The software segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast periodBy offering, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global ATM security market revenue and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, as many ATMs have been adopting biometric authentication methods such as fingerprint scanning, palm vein recognition, and facial recognition to enhance security. These methods are more secure than traditional PINs. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2032, as many organizations are outsourcing their ATM security to managed security service providers. These providers offer comprehensive security services, including monitoring, incident response, and software updates, to ensure that ATMs remain secure.Request Customization:The offsite ATM segment is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast periodBy ATM type, the offsite ATM segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global ATM security market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the use of cloud-based security solutions gaining popularity for offsite ATMs, allowing for centralized management and quick response to security threats. Furthermore, advanced cash management technologies are being integrated into offsite ATMs to optimize cash loading, reduce cash exposure, and minimize security risks associated with cash replacement.The anti-skimming segment is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy application, the anti-skimming segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global ATM security market revenue. This is attributed to newer anti-skimming technologies being developed to detect and prevent skimming attempts. In addition, some anti-skimming systems use jamming and disruption technologies to interfere with the functionality of skimming devices. However, the security management segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that ATM operators and financial institutions are creating detailed incident response plans to respond to security incidents, including ATM breaches, card skimming, and network intrusions quickly and effectively.The banks and financial institutions segment is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy end user, the banks and financial institution segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global ATM security market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that banks and financial institutions use ATM security technologies to provide their customers with a more convenient and secure way to secure their accounts. Further, banks and financial institutions also use ATM security technologies to prevent fraud and malpractices. However, the independent ATM deployer segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile payments and digital wallets, which make cardless transactions more accessible and convenient for customers.North America is expected to maintain its dominance by 2032.By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global ATM security market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that many banks and financial institutions in the region have been adopting cardless ATM transactions which allow customers to use their smartphones and banking apps for ATM withdrawals instead of traditional plastic cards. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the adoption of contactless payment methods, which has implications for ATM security, as it changes the way transactions are processed and authenticated. Further, machine learning and artificial intelligence are increasingly used in the region for anomaly detection and fraud prevention, identifying unusual transaction patterns and potential security threatsLeading Market Players: -Fujitsu Ltd.NCR CorporationEuronet USA, LLCHitachi, Ltd.Diebold Nixdorf, IncorporatedGRGBankingOki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.Hyosung TNS Inc.TritonLD SystemsThe report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the global ATM security market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 