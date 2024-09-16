The GRACE Foundation Partners With Raymour & Flanigan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Launches Special Campaign Featuring Original Artwork Created By GRACE Participants

- Chris VendemioNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Staten Island nonprofit organization, The GRACE Foundation , has partnered with Raymour & Flanigan located at 2795 Richmond Avenue, on a first of its kind art installation and auction. Throughout the month of September, original artwork created by GRACE Foundation participants will be on display in the Raymour & Flanigan Showroom, and interested parties can bid on each piece through an online auction with all proceeds raised to benefit the nonprofit.“We're happy to partner with Raymour & Flanigan on this initiative,” said Cathy Del Priore, Executive Director of The GRACE Foundation.“We encourage the community to come visit the showroom and view the artwork in person, however, if you can't make it to the showroom visit our website at where you can view and bid on these beautiful pieces created by our participants."The overall theme of the artwork is the participants interpretation of the New York City Skyline as a means of tribute to the events of 9/11.“The GRACE Foundation is very special to us, and the work they do is inspiring,” said Chris Vendemio, Store Manager of Raymour & Flanigan.“The participants are so excited about the art installation, and seeing the smiles on their faces was amazing.”In addition to the exhibit, Raymour & Flanigan also presented The GRACE Foundation with a donation of $500.The exhibit will remain in the showroom until September 30th. Pieces can be viewed and bid on by visiting . On September 30th the highest bidder will win the piece of art. All proceeds raised to benefit programming ag The GRACE Foundation of New York.About The GRACE Foundation:The GRACE Foundation is a non-profit organization established to improve the lives of individuals and families impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). ASD is a neurological disorder that impacts the development of language and communication skills as well as social interaction and relatedness. Given the complexity of the disorder, each person with an Autism Spectrum Disorder is unique and therefore requires individualized guidance and support.For more information about The GRACE Foundation or to purchase advance tickets to the event please visit

