Gerresheimer: Ecovadis Gold With Further Improved Score

Gerresheimer among the top 3 % of all rated companies

Overall result increased to 76/100 points Award underlines consistent implementation of the sustainability strategy Düsseldorf, September 16, 2024 - Gerresheimer, an innovative systems and solutions provider and global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetics industries, has once again been awarded Gold by the sustainability rating provider EcoVadis. EcoVadis evaluates the management systems of companies in the categories of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. More than 130,000 companies worldwide have their sustainability performance assessed by EcoVadis. In 2024, Gerresheimer was again among the top 3% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis and among the top 1% in the industry. The rating result rose to 76 out of 100 points (2023: 74 out of 100 points). The rating result underlines Gerresheimer's progress in implementing its sustainability strategy. Sustainability is an integral part of Gerresheimer's corporate strategy formula g.

"Our sustainability standards are high, and our goals are ambitious," explains Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "Independent external assessments such as the one from EcoVadis confirm the maturity of our management system, which we use to consistently embed sustainability in our company. EcoVadis Gold is both an award and an incentive for us to continuously improve our sustainability performance." Gerresheimer among the top 3% in the industry Since 2011, Gerresheimer has been using EcoVadis to have its sustainability management in the four different dimensions assessed by an independent body. In 2022, Gerresheimer achieved gold status for the first time with 68 out of 100 points. In 2024, the company was once again able to increase its score to 76 out of 100 points. Gerresheimer is thus not only among the top 3% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis, but also among the top 1% in the industry. Comprehensive evaluation catalog and detailed monitoring

EcoVadis' extensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) assessment catalog is based on internationally recognized standards such as the UN Global Compact, the conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the ISO 26000 standard, the CERES principles and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. The EcoVadis rating thus covers a wide range of information on the performance of companies in the areas of the environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement, taking into account industry-specific characteristics. As part of its 360° monitoring, EcoVadis also includes a wide range of publicly available information such as news, NGO reports, government publications and court rulings in its assessment. Transparency and independent external evaluation Gerresheimer aims to provide transparent, well-founded and comparable information on the targets, measures and results of its sustainability activities in accordance with best practice standards. Gerresheimer publishes an annual sustainability report and discloses relevant data on the EcoVadis platform and as part of the CDP rating. In addition, MSCI, Sustainalytics and ISS assess the company's sustainability performance. An overview of Gerresheimer's external sustainability ratings can be found here .

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, ampoules, tablet containers, dropper bottles, other bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. With 35 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. With around 12,000 employees, the company generated revenues of around €2bn in 2023. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).





