CORSAIR is set to acquire Fanatec Sim Racing



MILPITAS, California/Landshut, 16 September 2024 – CORSAIR® (Nasdaq: CRSR) is delighted to announce that they have signed a definitive agreement with Endor AG to acquire the Fanatec Sim Racing product line. This includes the existing employees at Endor who manage and operate the Fanatec product line. The headquarters will remain in Landshut and continue to develop future Fanatec Sim Racing products. The transaction is expected to close imminently. Fanatec is widely celebrated for bringing the thrilling world of Sim Racing into many homes and racing centres, building a huge following of loyal and passionate enthusiasts. Known for its high-quality hardware and innovations in the Sim Racing industry, Fanatec has set the benchmark for immersive racing experiences. Its dedicated Sim Racing products include force-feedback steering wheels, pedals, shifters, and complete cockpits for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC-based racing simulators. Andy Paul, CEO of CORSAIR, shared his enthusiasm about this event: "We have long admired the Fanatec brand and are excited to bring these incredible products to an even wider audience. We are fully committed to further develop and expand Fanatec's product lines, improving customer service, and embracing the needs of the Sim Racing community. Racing enthusiasts can look forward to an even more intense and realistic Sim Racing experience.“ Andres Ruff, CEO of Endor AG, added: "CORSAIR shares Fanatec's passion for innovation, quality, and continuous development. CORSAIR will open up new opportunities for Fanatec to further extend its portfolio and work even more closely with the growing Sim Racing community.” CORSAIR plans to make significant investments in the Fanatec brand, its products, and increasing worldwide availability through our channels. All current and future Fanatec customers will benefit from the world-class support from CORSAIR, including warranty and software updates going forward. CORSAIR and Fanatec share the immediate goal of ensuring prompt delivery of all orders during this transition of ownership and maintaining customer support and satisfaction.

About CORSAIR CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Copyright © 2024 Corsair Gaming, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

About Endor AG Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs. As a“brain factory”, the company's focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany. Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan.

