Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces ASR Contract Renewals By Three Existing Clients

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, is reporting that three existing clients, including its largest K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”)

client, have renewed their contracts for ASR services.

According to the announcement, Knightscope's largest ASR client is an entertainment company and operator of integrated entertainment, sports content and casinos. As part of a larger master agreement signed in 2023, the company renewed its contract for a property in Illinois. The agreement outlines a corporatewide expansion of Knightscope technologies to cover 43 properties across the United States.

“Knightscope's technologies improve safety, leave a positive impression and enhance the guest experience in casinos due to their high-tech appeal,” the company said in the press release.“This is particularly important given the large amounts of cash being handled and the number of out-of-town guests with valuables locked in their rooms and cars.”

In addition, a tier-one automotive supplier in Kentucky renewed its contract; this marks the eighth year of service for the company, which has more than 300 sites in 35 countries, and serves automotive manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Ford, Renault-Nissan and the PSA Group. The third client to renew its contract is an Oregon healthcare organization that operates 70-plus primary care, specialty and urgent care clinics as well two hospitals and a 24-hour mental and behavioral health services center.

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

