King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On Anniversary Of Prophet's Birth


9/16/2024 2:09:28 PM

Amman, Sept. 16 (Petra)-- his majesty King Abdullah has received cables on the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Mohammad from a number of world leaders.
His Majesty and His Royal Highness crown prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah also received cables on the occasion from senior Jordanian officials and officers, heads of security agencies, and civil society representatives.

