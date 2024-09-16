King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On Anniversary Of Prophet's Birth

Amman, Sept. 16 (Petra)-- King Abdullah has received cables on the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Mohammad from a number of world leaders.His Majesty and His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah also received cables on the occasion from senior Jordanian officials and officers, heads of security agencies, and civil society representatives.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.