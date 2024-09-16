Prime Minister, UN Secretary-General Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call on Monday from the Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres.

During the call, they discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, release the prisoners and hostages, and provide sustainable humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip. In addition, they discussed the latest developments in the region.

