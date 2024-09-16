Chef Amanda Currie Joins The Transmedia Group PR Menu For Cooking Up For Her A Delicious Media Presence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group ( ) to sauté pitches to for Chef Amanda Currie , a contestant in the upcoming Season 23 of Hell's Kitchen . The PR firm's media messaging will be the soup du jour to heighten her already five-star cooking reputation to attract product endorsements, appearances, media coverage. TransMedia will share her sterling dedicated chef experience, TV show appearances, cooking tips, tricks and more.

TransMedia Group to heighten her participation in her upcoming Season 23 premiere of Hell's Kitchen set to air on September 26 at 8 p.m. EST on FOX, followed by episodes streaming on Hulu the next day, Chef Currie is poised to make a significant mark on the culinary stage.

"We can't wait to show off Amanda's magnetic personality and draw upon her rich cultural heritage being born and raised in Trinidad and the unique and flavorful dishes she creates that reflect her Trinidadian roots we'll share with the media," said Adrienne Mazzone, President, TransMedia Group. "A person who truly knows her craft and shares with others who compliment her over and over again, all

foodies will want to follow Amanda's culinary journey," added Mazzone.

"I'm excited to work with TransMedia Group to take my culinary career to the next level," said Chef Amanda Currie. "I want to connect with people through my love for food, particularly by showcasing my Trinidadian heritage and the unique flavors that come with it."

By expanding her media presence, TransMedia Group will have Chef Currie continue to inspire food enthusiasts and home cooks alike, all while gaining a following for the distinctive dishes she creates. Through regular posts, media interviews, and a steady stream of new content, Currie hopes to carve out a niche in the competitive culinary social media world as well.

TransMedia has already secured a special celebrity guest appearance at VÊTU Boca 'Sip And Search' Treasure Hunt

on Thursday, September 19th and a meeting with Altitude Water a leading manufacturer and installer of several types of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) that make for the best water to cook with.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone [email protected] 561-908-1683

SOURCE TransMedia Group

