Oculus Eyecare Continues To Curate A Collection Of Exclusive And Fresh Luxury Frames From Leading Independent Designers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oculus Eyecare carries a collection of luxury eyewear from independent designers such as Eyevan 7285.

Oculus Eyecare is a bright and trendy optical boutique and optometry practice located in Seattle on Denny Way.

Oculus Eyecare, a optometry practice and luxury optical boutique, continues to lead the way for individuals seeking high-quality, fashion-forward eyewear.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oculus Eyecare, Seattle's leading optometry practice and luxury optical boutique, continues to lead the way for individuals seeking high-quality, fashion-forward eyewear. Located in South Lake Union, Oculus Eyecare is widely known for its comprehensive eye care services and its vast collection of luxury designer frames and exclusive eyewear . This month, Oculus Eyecare is excited to announce the arrival of new frames from top designers such as Mykita, Anne et Valentine, and Ørgreen. These new frames complement their existing collection of luxury frames from other esteemed designers such as Jacques Marie Mage, Barton Perreira, and Caroline Abram.

Oculus Eyecare has a unique and tailored approach to curating their impressive and beautiful eyewear inventory. Rather than replacing sold frames with identical duplicates, their team of talented and experienced opticians thoughtfully select new frames to ensure that their collection remains fresh, stylish, and exciting for its customers. Oculus Eyecare focuses on balancing popular, best-selling frames with exciting, exclusive new arrivals to create a fun and personal shopping experience. The inventory is carefully curated to provide frames that are bold, casual, fun, and wearable, often adding new colors, shapes, and styles to keep the selection dynamic.

The frame-buying process at Oculus Eyecare is global and highly selective. This month's new arrivals from Mykita, Anne et Valentine, and Ørgreen demonstrate their commitment to sourcing frames made with high-quality materials that feature eye-catching details and exceptional craftsmanship.

Mykita, from Germany, is known for its minimalist and sleek designs crafted from lightweight materials, ensuring a blend of style and resilience. Anne et Valentine, from Paris, is celebrated for its playful use of color and shapes, offering a chance to express individuality with fun and fashion-forward designs. Ørgreen, from Copenhagen, is known for its Scandinavian-inspired designs that feature clean lines and subtle details, providing a sophisticated and modern option for those seeking refined elegance.

Oculus Eyecare currently offers a collection of luxury eyewear from iconic designers such as ic! Berlin, Garrett Leight, Moscot, and Caroline Abram, which are replenished every 8 to 12 weeks to ensure that customers have access to the latest and most in-demand styles. For brands like Jacques Marie Mage, the boutique updates its stock in line with seasonal releases, typically in fall and spring. Other boutique lines, such as Feb 31st, Lapima, and Native Sons, are made-to-order or produced in small batches, which Oculus Eyecare purchases at international conferences like Vision Expo.

Oculus Eyecare's commitment to quality extends beyond aesthetics and appearance. Each frame is chosen based on its level of craftsmanship and design to ensure they source eyewear that is both beautiful and functional.

The team at Oculus Eyecare requires their new frames to meet specific criteria. The collection must be independent and well-regarded within the industry. The frames must showcase a unique edge and excellent craftsmanship. It must also fill a gap in the inventory in terms of shape, detail, or color to ensure a wide variety of options for customers. Oculus Eyecare also prioritizes designers who support brick-and-mortar businesses, allowing them to maintain their role as a trusted local resource for Seattle residents seeking quality and trendy eyewear.

Jeff Woerner

Oculus Eyecare

+1 (206) 588-1241

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

MYKITA | LEICA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.