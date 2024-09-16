SIFFNYC 2024 Honors 15 Years With High-Profile Jury Featuring Lou Diamond Phillips And Marci Phillips

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From Top Left: Leslie Fields-Cruz, James Tumminia, Ernabel Demillo. Marci Phillips, Lou Diamond Phillips, Susannah D'Arcy, Pierre Romain, Daryn Simmons, Jeffrey Jeturian

Left to Right: Marci Phillips, Lou Diamond Phillips

The SOHO International Festival's 15th Edition features its biggest program yet, judged by a jury panel that brings a wealth of experience and star power.

- Sibyl Reymundo-SantiagoNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Tuesday, September 17th, the SOHO International Film Festival (SIFFNYC) presented by the SOHO Creative Lab , kicks off at the historic Village East by Angelika in New York City.The 15th Edition of SIFFNYC will be judged by an illustrious jury led by Marci Phillips, the New York VP of Talent & Casting for Disney Entertainment Television. She covers the East Coast acting talent pool for 20th Television, ABC Signature Studios, and select other entities within the Walt Disney Company.SIFFNYC is also honored to have Lou Diamond Phillips serve on the 2024 SOHO International Film Festival Jury. Lou Diamond Phillips starred in the FOX series“Prodigal Son,” having previously starred on the acclaimed Netflix series,“Longmire,” based on the Walt Longmire mystery novels by Craig Johnson.He received an Emmy nomination for“Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Drama or Comedy” for his roles in both Amazon's“Conversations in LA” and History Channel's“Crossroads of History.” Lou also serves as a governor in the Actors Branch of the Board Of Governors of the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (AMPAS).Leslie Fields-Cruz started at Black Public Media, formerly National Black Programming Consortium, in 2001 managing grant making activities that supported the production and development of documentary programs for PBS. By 2005, she was the Director of Programming, leading the distribution of all funded programs to public television.Other returning jury members include Ernabel Demillo, an award-winning journalist, cited by the Governor of New York for her service and contributions to the Asian American Community and was honored with a Folio Award for Best Environmental Reporting. She also made Buzzfeed's list of 34 Epic Filipinos in the United States. Ernabel currently hosts and reports for CUNY-TV's 7-time Emmy-nominated program“Asian American Life”.Daryn Simons is a Producer, Talent Manager, Digital Strategist, Entrepreneur and past President of the Talent Managers Association who has produced the past three Heller Awards with Sharon Stone, Joan Rivers, Betty White and William Shatner.James Tumminia is a producer/actor/director. He received a 2019 Emmy nomination and won two Telly Awards for producing LOVE, GILDA (Magnolia Pictures/CNN Films) that opened the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival. James co-founded Italus Films, an Italy/US joint venture based in Milan and Los Angeles, producing content for all media. As a producer, he has championed filmmakers whose voices span a diverse spectrum.Jefferey Jetruian has directed feature films that foreshadowed a vibrant Philippine independent cinema. He made relevant social themes and issues appeal to wider audiences beyond the arthouse aficionados. The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino ( critics' group ) included three of his films - Pila Balde (1999), Tuhog (2001) and Kubrador (2006) - on its list of 20 important Filipino movies produced in the past two decades.Susannah D'Arcy is a dynamic producer & line producer for feature films, television, live events, and musicals. She has worked with Martha Stewart, Steven Spielberg, Sir Richard Attenborough, Alex Proyas, NBC, ABC, CBS, Universal Studios. Susannah is a member of the Producers Guild of America where she served as Chairman of Live Events.Pierre Romain has produced Award-winning Documentaries and feature Films including: Mind The Gap (Alan King, Elizabeth Reaser, Kim Raver, and Eric Schaeffer) and Son of The South (Spike Lee (ep), Barry Brown (dir.), Lucas Till, Lucy Hale, Cedric The Entertainer and Brian Dennehy)"Exceptional vision and unparalleled dedication define our jury this year. Their insights and discerning perspectives elevate our festival to new heights, and their collective passion for the art of cinema ensures that each film is judged with the depth and nuance it deserves. It is an honor to work alongside such esteemed and insightful minds in celebrating the magic of film.”To check the full schedule and get tickets, visit .About SOHO International Film Festival:Jorge Ballos, President & Founder, started SIFFNYC in 2009 with the mission of showcasing the best in independent cinema from around the world. Now in its 15th year, the festival continues to be a premier event for filmmakers, attracting global talent and fostering connections within the film industry. SIFFNYC is presented by SOHO Creative Lab, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting the arts.

Kyra Ching

SOHO International Film Festival

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.