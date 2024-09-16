Immunovia Presents Data From Model Development Study At 2024 AACR Advances In Pancreatic Cancer Medical Conference

Immunovia shared results from the model development study of its next-generation test to detect stage 1 and 2 pancreatic cancer. The company disclosed its method for selecting the biomarkers that comprise the test, the of the test algorithm, and the test's performance and stability. In the study of 623 patient samples, the test demonstrated superior performance, with sensitivity of 85% and specificity of 98%, as reported in a 1 August 2024 press release. The sensitivity of the Immunovia test exceeded that of CA19-9, a commonly used biomarker for pancreatic cancer, by 20 percentage points.

The conference is being hosted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in Boston, Massachusetts. This special conference brings together leading pancreatic cancer researchers, physicians, and patient advocates to share innovative approaches for diagnosing and treating pancreatic cancer.

"We are grateful to have been selected by the AACR reviewers to present the model-development-study results at this inspiring conference of pancreatic cancer advances. Rigorous scientific review and dissemination of our data will be critical for driving adoption of our next-generation test following its launch next year," said Norma Palma PhD, Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs at Immunovia.

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.



Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.



USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.



