The Houstonian Club Offers Six Pieces Of Expert Advice On Aging Well

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthy Aging Month, celebrated each September, helps raise awareness of the physical and mental of older adults. The Houstonian Club, a and wellness leader, is taking this opportunity to share expert knowledge from its highly credentialed team.

Aging is a natural part of life, but aging well requires intention and effort-something The Houstonian Club is dedicated to supporting.

In addition to more than 180 group exercise classes each week, The Houstonian Club offers a variety of ways to keep active including racquet sports and swimming.

- Kelley Bettis, Assistant General ManagerHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthy Aging Month, celebrated each September, helps raise awareness of the physical and mental health of older adults. The Houstonian Club , a fitness and wellness industry leader, is taking this opportunity to share expert knowledge from its highly credentialed team.Aging is a natural part of life, but aging well requires intention and effort-something The Houstonian Club is dedicated to supporting. "Living longer should mean more time spent with family and friends, enjoying the activities you love," says Kelley Bettis, Assistant General Manager. "With our team of dedicated personal trainers and staff, we help our older members stay active, both physically and mentally, which plays a key role in preventing many chronic conditions that often accompany aging."For those looking to age well, The Houstonian Club shares six pieces of expert advice on everything from sleeping well, maximizing cardiovascular fitness, and switching up the gym routine.Age Well with Science"With science and technological advancements on our side, aging with grace and vitality is becoming easier than ever before," says Taylor Decell, RN and The Covery Manager. "The Covery by the Houstonian Club offers age-defying modalities such as red light, infrared sauna, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. These services help restore cellular health and reduce inflammation, ultimately aiding us in living better, longer."Eat for brain and heart healthAccording to Elayna Nunley, MS, RD, LD, CES, the most impactful nutritional approach for longevity should be centralized to promote brain and heart health. "The weight on the scale will not depict the quality of your years, so focus on adding in a nutrient-forward diet incorporating whole food protein sources, seasonal produce to ensure the highest nutrient value, and quality electrolytes for hydration status," says the registered dietitian. "You must become your own health advocate, with help from a dietitian, to proactively monitor for nutrient deficiencies and adopt eating patterns fitting for your best health."Focus on muscle mass and cardiorespiratory fitnessBob Talamini, a personal trainer and exercise physiologist at The Houstonian Club, says there are two main components to aging well: muscle mass and cardiorespiratory fitness.According to Talamini, muscle mass is the new currency of longevity, and people should try to accumulate as much as they can. "Resistance training is the number one way we can increase our muscle mass. Working with a personal trainer can help you build muscle and work around any issues you might have," says Talamini. He also suggests using tools like an InBody machine, available at The Houstonian Club, which can scientifically determine muscle mass, among many other metrics and helps monitor progress.VO2 max, the maximum amount of oxygen a person can use during intense exercise, is closely tied to cardiorespiratory fitness. At The Houstonian Club, personal trainers, including Talamini, use their high-end treadmills, rowing machines, and bicycles to measure VO2 max to help clients gauge their heart rate and fitness level.Invest in the three pillars of longevityMisha Laird, yoga program coordinator and instructor at The Houstonian Club, says everyone can lengthen and improve the quality of their days by continuously optimizing what she calls the three pillars of longevity.Nature Time: Laird encourages people to go outside often. "A walk in the early morning light triggers beneficial hormone release to keep your body in sync with its circadian rhythm and helps with a good night's sleep." Laird also suggests that walking barefoot on natural surfaces massages feet and keeps them flexible, which in turn helps keep people less prone to falls and injury.Floor Time: According to Laird, spending more time daily on the floor will "keep our bodies supple and resilient." She recommends answering emails from the coffee table or indulging in social media while sitting on the floor.Sleep Time: Laird also suggests optimizing sleep routines for a good night's rest. Eye masks, sleeping in low temperatures, and minimizing snoring are at the top of her list.Focus on spinal health"Pilates can provide amazing results for aging adults," says Erik Johnson, Pilates and Gyrotonic® Instructor at The Houstonian Club. "Pilates can help prevent foot shuffles, keep your eyes on the horizon with strong back muscles, and help maintain a flexible spine."Switch up the gym routine with swimmingWestly Tupa, the Aquatics Director at The Houstonian Club, recommends swimming as an effective way to stay physically active and improve your health. In fact, a long-term study by the Indiana University Center for the Science of Swimming found that swimmers over age 35 who swam roughly 3,200 to 4,500 meters three to five times a week postponed the aging process."Swimming promotes cardiovascular health, improves flexibility and range of motion, and is a low-impact exercise ideal for aging joints," he says. "The buoyancy of water reduces the strain on the joints, allowing swimmers to move their limbs more easily through the full range of motion."Photos available here.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city's iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure's World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston's historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush's time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby.

Gabi De la Rosa

The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa

+ +1 832-202-9600

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.