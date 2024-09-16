As The Fall Semester Begins, Zapshot Expands Fun Communication Among Students At Loyola Marymount University

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zapshot has been hosting pop-up events aimed at enhancing student communication this Back-To-School Season. On August 30th, a pop-up event was held at Loyola Marymount University, where students connected with each other and explored the app's features.Zapshot has been collaborating with students in the Los Angeles area, incorporating their valuable feedback to enhance the app. The app's features also captured students' attention at the pop-up event at Loyola Marymount University.Zapshot's Voice-to-Text feature lets users send both voice and text messages without typing by turning voice into text. This allows users to convey not just words, but also the emotions and nuances behind them. It was well-received by students as a great tool for staying connected with friends as the new semester began.The event also featured a photo booth where students could share fun moments with friends in real time using Zapshot's Moment feature with a 360-degree camera. The feature caught students' attention and sparked a lot of interest.These features help students communicate and express themselves more smoothly in their daily school lives. Zapshot is excited to continue rolling out new initiatives and hosting events to make student life even more fun and connected.Instagram:Website:About Zapshot:Zapshot is currently available on iOS with a mission to change the way younger generations like Gen Z, communicate. It breaks the limitations of traditional text chat by introducing a more engaging, personalized method of communication. Zapshot allows users to convey not just words, but also emotions and nuances into conversations. Starting with the vibrant community at UCLA, our goal at PH7, Ltd. is to make online communication more intimate, engaging, and expressive for the new generations.Company Information:PH7, Ltd. is a startup dedicated to developing Zapshot, a new social media application specializing in audio. Based primarily in Los Angeles, USA, the company brings together a diverse and global team. Devoted to reshaping how the new generations communicate, PH7, Ltd. is leading the way in creating the future of communication tools that cater to the evolving needs of today's digital natives.

