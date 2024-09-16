SHEIN ANNOUNCES ITS FALL/WINTER 2024 COLLECTIONS THROUGH LIVESTREAM FASHION SHOW, SHEIN LIVE: FRONT ROW

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The show will debut trendsetting styles for the upcoming season

Global fashion and lifestyle retailer

SHEIN will present pieces from five new collections for Fall and Winter through a special episode of its interactive, shoppable livestream experience, SHEIN Live: Front Row. This event kicks off at 12 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 22, promising an immersive journey into the chicest trends for Fall and Winter fashion.

SHEIN Live: Front ROW Fall/Winter 2024

The 90-minute livestream, hosted by SHEIN's Renee Ariel and Julissa Bermudez , features six real-life SHEIN customers modeling on the runway for the first time, showcasing everyday confidence and style in an authentic and relatable way. The livestream will be streamed across Facebook, X, YouTube, and Instagram via

@sheinofficial and

@shein_us . This immersive experience brings the runway directly to viewers, who can shop their favorite look in real-time through the SHEIN app.

Influenced by the colder weather, the event brings together stylish and warm looks across five collections: Winter Edge, Effortlessly Casual, Keep Cool, Cozy Chic, and Modern Elegance. From sweater dresses to chic outerwear, each piece caters to diverse tastes, ensuring there's something for everybody.

SHEIN is calling on fans to share their SHEIN Live: Front Row outfits on social media by tagging @sheinofficial and @shein_us and using the hashtag #SHEINtrendy and #SHEINfw24.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in

Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about

SHEIN, visit

.

SOURCE SHEIN

