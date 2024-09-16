Rede Partner Promotions And Senior Hires Pave Way For Continued Global Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rede Partners, the private markets specialist, today announced five new appointments and promotions, as well as plans to open an office in the Middle East in early 2025, which will take the firm's global locations to five.



-James Varela, Head of Middle East, has been promoted to Partner, with plans to open an office in the region in 2025

-Charles Wan, Head of Asia, has been promoted to Partner, having built a team of seven covering all local markets

-Rede has also made three senior hires to bolster its offering across Capital Solutions and Advisory while deepening is digital capabilities

-Follows a strong eighteen months for Rede, delivering over €20 billion for clients including over €8 billion of new money since January 2023 despite a complex fundraising environment



James Varela and Charles Wan have been promoted to Partner, expanding Rede's Partner group to eight. The eight partners have an average tenure at Rede of 8 years and 19 years' private markets fundraising experience. Rede has also announced three new senior hires: Mark Ager as Head of Technology; Adele Gilmore as Principal, Advisory; and Ben Plant as Principal, Capital Solutions.



Charles Wan, Head of Asia, is a senior member of Rede's global Investor Coverage team and leads Rede's activities is Asia. He is based in Rede's Asia regional office in Hong Kong. To date, Rede has raised over €12bn from investors in the Asia-Pacific region. Since joining Rede in 2022 Charles has been instrumental in driving Rede's Asia-Pacific presence and has built a team of seven professionals covering all key geographies across the region. Charles is deeply experienced and well-networked, with 18 years' private markets experience both as a fundraiser and a limited partner investing in primary funds and secondaries. Charles's promotion to Partner reflects his achievements in delivering outstanding fundraising results for clients and reaffirms Rede's commitment to the region.



James Varela, Head of Middle East, is a senior member of Rede's global Investor Coverage team. James joined Rede in 2017 and has played a key role in many of Rede's highest-profile fundraisings. Over his 15-year career in private markets, he has built deep and trusted relationships with institutional investors across the Middle East and Europe. James' promotion to Partner reflects his long track record of delivering for clients and outstanding market reputation.



James will play a key role in the firm's continued global expansion. Rede's Middle East coverage has long been a strength, with over €6bn raised from investors in the region to date. James will lead a new office in the Middle East that Rede plans to open in early 2025, with a team of four dedicated to the region. The new office will take Rede's global locations to five, complementing existing operations in London, New York, Hong Kong and Amsterdam.



Mark Ager joins Rede as Head of Technology, a new role created to further Rede's leadership in digital innovation. Rede has long been a pioneer in the application of technology to private markets fundraising and launched its highly regarded digital portal RedeWire in 2023. Mark was previously Head of IT at Livingbridge and has over 22 years' experience in financial services, having previously worked at Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) and UBS Investment Bank. He will work closely with Rede's senior team to further push boundaries applying data, generative AI and digital initiatives to enhance Rede's client experience and generate valuable market insights.



Adele Gilmore joins Rede's Advisory team as a Principal to provide strategic advice and leadership of client fundraising activity. Adele has 11 years' capital raising experience. Prior to joining Rede, Adele held senior positions at Aviditi Advisors where she was responsible for European GP advisory and execution. Adele also worked at PJT Park Hill within the GP advisory team, after beginning her career in investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs.



Ben Plant joins Rede's Capital Solutions team as a Principal. An experienced corporate lawyer and investment banker, he will provide strategic advice to Rede's GP clients across a wide range of strategic capital transactions including GP-led transactions, minority equity direct transactions, GP equity, GP financings and alternative liquidity solutions. He has 15 years' financial services experience and joins from Lazard's Financial Sponsors Advisory team. His appointment follows the recent hire of Riccardo Villa as co-Head of Capital Solutions and further bolsters Rede's integrated strategic offering to Private Markets managers.



Adam Turtle, CEO of Rede Partners, said:“Against the backdrop of a challenging fundraising environment, I am proud that we have been able to continue delivering outstanding outcomes for our clients. Our global Investor Coverage team is now 40 strong and since January 2023 has been instrumental in raising over €20 billion for clients including over €8 billion of new money. The promotion of James and Charles reflects their contributions in delivering these outcomes, as well as our commitment to excellence on a global basis with strong, stable investor coverage across all key regions. I am pleased to welcome them both to the Partnership. I would also like to warmly welcome Mark, Adele and Ben to Rede. Their strong profiles complement the skills of our existing senior team and are reflective of the talent Rede is able to attract.”

About Rede Partners

Rede Partners is the private markets specialist, and partners with leading GPs to deliver integrated, multi-disciplinary advice across primary fundraising, capital solutions and strategic consulting. With a deep network of global relationships and a commitment to excellence, Rede is dedicated to achieving exceptional results across all aspects of fundraising and advisory services. Over the past decade, Rede has raised over €120 billion for its clients, advised on over 50 capital solutions transactions and completed 20 major off-cycle strategic advisory projects. The firm is known for its deep specialist expertise in Private Equity, Private Credit and Climate & Impact.

