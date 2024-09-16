DATAMARK Technologies Earns Frost & Sullivan 2024 Product Innovator Award For Indoor Mapping Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award recognizes the firm's ongoing commitment to innovation and growth in the public safety industry

DATAMARK Technologies , a leader in interoperable solutions for public safety location services, has received Frost & Sullivan's New Product Innovator Award in the Indoor Mapping, North America, category. The award honors DATAMARK Technologies' INSIDE product, a new cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution designed to enhance indoor location intelligence and enable mission-critical decision making in real-time during public safety incident response. INSIDE allows users to create, interact with and manage valuable indoor data for emergency dispatchers, first responders and school safety personnel.

Frost & Sullivan Excellence Awards recognize companies that consistently develop and implement growth strategies based on a forward-thinking view of the future that leads them to effectively address challenges and identify opportunities. The products and companies honored with these awards identify emerging trends before they become the market standard and create solutions that drive differentiation and sustainable growth. This is DATAMARK Technologies' second product innovation award from Frost & Sullivan and emphasizes the firm's dedication to increasing public safety indoors through integrated, geospatial indoor mapping technology.

"When it comes to public safety and 9-1-1, the Next Generation is now. Receiving this award highlights our team's commitment to delivering innovative and meaningful solutions tailored for public safety and security," said Matthew Dondanville, Emerging Technology and Innovation Lead at DATAMARK Technologies. "This recognition underscores our focus on dynamic, real-time applications rather than just static maps, ensuring enhanced safety and responsiveness in critical situations."

INSIDE empowers 9-1-1 telecommunicators and first responders with precise indoor views of facilities and campuses, accessible through a single-pane-of-glass interface. Easily maintained by school and facility stakeholders, INSIDE seamlessly integrates with Computer Aided Dispatch and Call Handling Systems, as well as security solutions like panic buttons, badge systems and CCTV cameras. These integrations, combined with INSIDE's 360-degree Virtual View, enhance situational awareness for incident response teams and provides a unified approach for managing diverse technologies. INSIDE is designed to evolve with emerging legislation, client feedback and data standards, ensuring that clients are equipped with lasting solutions that exceed expectations.

"By transforming static indoor data into dynamic GIS (geographic information systems) datasets, DATAMARK Technologies delivers high data fidelity without prohibitive costs," said Ojaswi Rana, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Furthermore, its robust partnership with Esri and the support from Michael Baker International enable the company to offer scalable, integrated solutions that effectively meet the diverse needs of public safety and infrastructure projects, providing unparalleled value to its clients."

The Product Innovator Award from Frost & Sullivan underscores DATAMARK Technologies' commitment to innovation and excellence in public safety solutions. As the industry continues to evolve, DATAMARK Technologies remains at the forefront, delivering cutting-edge, integrated solutions that enhance situational awareness and streamline incident response. With INSIDE, DATAMARK Technologies is not only setting new standards in indoor mapping but also ensuring that public safety professionals are equipped with the tools they need to protect and serve their communities effectively.

About DATAMARK Technologies

DATAMARK Technologies

provides a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines interoperability for the public safety industry. The company combines DATAMARK, Michael Baker International's public safety division known for best-in-class geographic information systems (GIS) data management and software solutions, with Digital Data Technologies, LLC (DDT), a top-tier Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) location services provider.

This strategic union heralds a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines geospatial data management for the public safety industry. DATAMARK Technologies offers a fully integrated solution that empowers public safety agencies to manage, maintain and leverage GIS data to the highest industry standards. The unified approach breaks down barriers of data silos to improve call routing accuracy, offer seamless discrepancy resolution and provide unwavering location fidelity for call takers with enhanced interoperability.

