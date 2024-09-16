LIFE360 LAUNCHES NEW TILE TRACKER LINE WITH FIRST-EVER INTEGRATED SOS FEATURE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Tile Trackers Offer Enhanced Integration with the Life360 App, Providing Fast, Reliable Item Finding and Unmatched Security Features in One Powerful

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life360 , a family connection and safety company, today introduced an all-new lineup of Tile Bluetooth trackers. Dedicated to making everyday family life better, Life360's new Tile trackers are designed to help families effortlessly keep track of their valuable items and ensure the safety of their loved ones with enhanced location-sharing capabilities. Each tracker features a multi-function button that extends the Life360 app's SOS services, providing an extra layer of security at the user's fingertips. In addition to an enhanced integration with the Life360 app, models in the new Tile lineup feature improvements such as extended range, a louder ring, and a refined design, delivering unmatched convenience and peace of mind to customers.

Tile by Life360 2024 Lineup

Family-Proof Your Family

Tile's full integration with the Life360 app and network is a category-changing next step toward Life360's vision of keeping its members safe and close to the people, pets, and things they care about. The new multi-function button on Tile extends Life360's SOS feature to Tile devices. In an emergency, pressing the Tile button three times triggers a Life360 SOS alert, which sends a notification and the user's location information to their Life360 Circle and designated emergency contacts, letting them know something is wrong. SOS alerts are free for all Life360 users. Additionally, the Life360 app can be used to locate and ring shared Tiled items or ring a connected cell phone, allowing families to help each other quickly find important items. With compatibility across both iOS and Android, the Tile and Life360 apps ensure that these essential features are accessible to all the important people in your life, regardless of phone choice.

"As we expand Life360's capabilities, the new Tile lineup advances our vision of a comprehensive solution for staying connected and protecting what matters most to families," said Chris Hulls, co-founder and CEO of Life360. "With our extensive network of over 70 million monthly active users, finding lost and stolen items is faster and more reliable than ever before. By enhancing the integration of Tile and Life360, we are creating a seamless experience that provides peace of mind by keeping our members close to the people and things they love."

The Tile lineup features a sleek redesign and four new colors, allowing each family member to select their favorite. Tile trackers also include four unique models, each ready to use right out of the box with no additional accessories. The models include:



Tile Mate ($24.99): Tile's everything tracker with a built-in key ring. The Mate is ideal for keeping track of anything from keys and backpacks to lunchboxes and purses.

Tile Pro ($34.99): Our most powerful tracker with a built-in key ring, the Pro has a louder ring and the longest range. Keep an eye on your most valuable stuff – like your golf bag, camera, or car.

Tile Slim ($29.99): Tile's thinnest tracker, the Slim slides easily into wallets, passport holders, luggage, and more. Tile Sticker

($24.99): The smallest Bluetooth tracker on the market, the Sticker adheres easily to your loseables and valuables – whether it's the TV remote or a brand-new bicycle.

Tile Mate, Slim, and Pro each extended their Bluetooth range to be best in class (Tile Pro now ranges up to 500 ft), while Tile Mate, Sticker, and Pro each now feature an even louder ring for a superior nearby finding experience. These new features complement Tile's existing benefits, such as Anti-Theft Mode, a unique feature designed to protect high-value items from theft. Unlike competitors, Tile won't alert thieves to its presence via notifications, so users have an improved chance of recovering their valuables.

Life360 offers various membership tiers-Free, Silver, Gold, and Platinum- designed to meet the diverse needs of families. The optional Gold and Platinum memberships, available in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, provide additional benefits, including the ability to contact emergency dispatch services with the Tile's SOS feature. This means members do not have to call for help themselves; the dispatcher will assess the situation and contact the appropriate authorities. Other optional premium benefits include Roadside Assistance, Stolen Phone Protection, 30 days of Location History, Individual Driving Reports, and much more, offering an extra layer of security and peace of mind.

The new Tile Mate, Slim, and Sticker will be available on September 16 across Tile and major retailers worldwide. The Tile Pro will be available in early October. For more information on Tile's latest update and other initiatives, visit Tile .

ABOUT LIFE360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 70 million monthly active users (MAU), as of June 2024, across more than 150 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360. (NASDAQ: LIF ) (ASX: 360)

