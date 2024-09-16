Washington State Medical Association Adds Member Benefit From Resolve

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Contract Review and Data Access for WSMA Members

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Washington State Medical Association (WSMA) announces a new member benefit from Resolve, a physician employment contract review and data provider. Resolve will assist WSMA physician and physician assistant members in signing competitive contracts, whether they are starting their first post-training job or renegotiating an existing agreement.“In a recent survey of our members, a majority asked for help in reviewing physician employment contracts,” said WSMA CEO Jennifer Hanscom.“To meet that need, we turned to Resolve as the physician contract review experts who can deliver this critical service - at a discount - to our members. Their specialized expertise will definitely be a benefit to Washington's physician workforce!”Resolve helps physicians review and negotiate employment contracts to maximize compensation, improve work/life balance, and guard against unexpected workplace changes. With contracts that compensate physicians properly and accompany their unique individual needs, job dissatisfaction and feelings of burnout can be prevented. Resolve is offering contract review services and compensation data access to WSMA members at a discounted rate.About ResolveA physician-founded and physician-driven company, Resolve is bringing change to employment contracts by providing transparency into the physician market. Utilizing the most accurate data on compensation and other contract terms, paired with a specialized legal team, Resolve provides the insights and expertise physicians need to negotiate for fair contracts and take control of their careers. To learn more, visit resolve .About The Washington State Medical AssociationThe WSMA represents nearly 13,000 physicians, physician assistants, resident physicians, and medical students across all specialties and practice types in Washington state. The WSMA has advocated on behalf of the house of medicine for more than 125 years. Our vision is to make Washington state the best place to practice medicine and receive care.

Melissa Knipp

Resolve

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.