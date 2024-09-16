Sri Lanka To Issue New E-Passport Next Month

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Sep 16 (IANS) Sri Lanka will start issuing new e-passports in October, a said on Monday.

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles said at a meeting that the will first issue e-passports without an electronic chip.

He said Sri Lanka will purchase over 750,000 e-passports without electronic chips from a foreign firm soon, Xinhua news agency reported.

In July 2024, the Immigration and Emigration Department said it would issue a new, efficient and safe e-passport for Sri Lankans, with effect from January 2025.