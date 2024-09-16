Fast Laps And Fierce Rivalries: Highlights From F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024

The City of Winds has successfully hosted the Formula 1 Qatar
Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, Azernews
reports.
The Baku race marked its eighth occurrence and was part of the
24 races included in the new season.
With its distinctive street circuit that meandered through
Baku's historical landmarks, fans experienced thrilling moments as
drivers tackled sharp corners and long straights, all set against a
backdrop of some of the most breathtaking scenery in the world.
Ceremonial Opening
Before the main race, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was sung
by Nadir Rustamli, who represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision
2022.
The anthem was performed in a classical style, and the stage
design resembled an opening carpet motif. Inspired by the simple
patterns of "Khan Garabagh" carpets, the stage reflected
Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage. After the opening, the Formula
1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 was officially started.
In the Formula 1 race, a total of 10 teams, each comprising two
drivers, competed against each other. The drivers completed 51 laps
around the Baku City Circuit over the course of two hours to
determine the winner.
The 6-kilometre circuit, which operates in an anticlockwise
direction, was designed by the famous German architect Hermann
Tilke. The track starts from Freedom Square and winds around the
Government House to reach the Maiden Tower, completing a
2.2-kilometer loop around the Old City before exiting to Neftchiler
Avenue and finishing at the starting point.
The widest part of the track measures 13 metres, while the
narrowest sections around the Old City, particularly at turns 7 and
8, are 7.6 metres wide.
Race Results
After a tense sporting battle lasting nearly two hours, Oscar
Piastri, the Australian driver of McLaren, emerged as the winner of
the Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) finished in second place,
while George Russell (Mercedes) secured third.
Following this, the award ceremony for the winners of the
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was held.
Awards Presentation
The trophies were presented by the Head of the Baku City
Executive Authority, Eldar Azizov, Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and
Sports, Farid Gayibov, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile
Federation, Anar Alakbarov, President of the International
Automobile Federation, Mohammed Ben Sulayem; and Qatar Airways Vice
President Africa, Hendrik du Preez.
Oscar Piastri, the Australian driver of the McLaren team, has
won the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, Charles
Leclerc (Ferrari) finished second, and George Russell (Mercedes)
came in third.
Azerbaijan's Motorsport History
Azerbaijan has been hosting the world's most prestigious
motorsport competition since 2016. The first Formula 1 race held in
the country was called the European Grand Prix, in which German
driver Nico Rosberg took first place.
In subsequent years, Daniel Ricciardo (Australia), Lewis
Hamilton (Great Britain), Valtteri Bottas (Finland), Sergio Perez
(Mexico), and Max Verstappen (Netherlands) have all triumphed over
their rivals to reach the highest step of the podium. The
Azerbaijan Grand Prix was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus
pandemic.
Entertainment and Experiences for F1 Fans
The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 also
offered fans not only exhilarating car races but also an entire
weekend full of exciting entertainment options.
Ticket holders for the four-day event had the chance not only to
watch the race but also to participate in a pit lane tour and enjoy
concerts from world-renowned artists like Will Smith, Black Coffee,
and J Balvin.
