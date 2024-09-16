Perforce Announces Same-Day Support For Ios 18

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Perfecto by Perforce provides same-day support for 18 mobile application testing –helping customers prepare their applications for the major release.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a global leader in DevOps solutions, announces that its mobile application testing platform, Perfecto, will support Apple's latest iOS version, iOS 18, on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Perfecto by Perforce provides same-day support for iOS 18 mobile application testing –helping customers prepare their applications for the major release.

By enabling same-day mobile application testing support for iOS 18 and the new iPhone 16 series-scheduled for release on September 20, 2024-Perfecto encourages app developers and testing teams to prepare their applications to handle the latest iOS version and iPhone devices as soon as they become available. Since most iPhone users upgrade their devices immediately upon release, apps must be ready to handle the change.

Research from Cambridge Judge Business School has shown that software failures cost enterprise organizations $61 billion annually.

"It is critical that testing and development teams prepare their applications for the latest release on day one," says Clinton Sprauve, Director of Product Marketing at Perforce. "We are proud to offer day-one support for both the iOS 18 release and the iPhone 16 series in our device cloud."

With both beta testing and day-one testing support for the latest operating systems and devices, Perfecto has always enabled customers to prepare their applications ahead of time, keeping them free from bugs or glitches and saving resources and reputation.

Developers and testing teams will need to test their applications against a host of new features arriving with the release of iOS 18 and the iPhone 16 series, including new customizable home screens, a redesigned photos app, email and note transcription services, message scheduling, and AI-powered features like Image Playground, Genmojis, and the upcoming Apple Intelligence, a beta version of which will be released with the iOS 18.1 update in October.

Perfecto has consistently been ahead of the curve when it comes to same-day support for new releases-going back to 2007 with the first iPhone release-and continues that trajectory of innovation with the release of iOS 18. The iOS 18 release marks the seventeenth year that Perfecto is supporting a release on day one.

Perfecto's cloud-based testing lab supports thousands of devices (real and virtual), operating systems, and browsers across the globe. To see the comprehensive list of supported platforms, visit .

