Brother Continues To Deliver Reliability And Efficiency To Consumers And Businesses With Expanded Portfolio Of Monochrome Laser Printers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Refreshed lineup provides powerful yet compact, secure, and cost-effective printers for small office environments.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As printing preferences increasingly shift to digital and paper workflows at home and in small offices and workgroups, the need to stay connected and maintain control over printing documents is more critical than ever, especially as the boundaries of hybrid work flex between home office spaces, small businesses, and enterprises with multiple locations. Today, Brother International Corporation, an industry leader in imaging and document solutions, announced a refresh of its monochrome laser printer portfolio, including two single-function printers and three all-in-one printers.

Designed to optimize users' printing experience without sacrificing functionality, this new lineup offers a fast print speed of up to 36 pages per minute1, automatic duplex printing, a 250-sheet paper capacity2, and flexible connectivity options. The three all-in-ones feature a new enhanced, highly efficient fuser design, which offers a 22% reduction in typical electricity consumption (TEC) compared to their predecessors. This also means a significantly shorter warmup time from sleep mode, so users can start printing in half the time3. The all-in-ones also offer an improved user interface.



Compact and Cost-Effective Single-Function and All-in-One Printers

The new HL-L2460DW XL, MFC-L2900DW, and MFC-L2900DW XL devices join the larger Brother Monochrome Single-Function and All-in-One Laser Printer portfolio to offer customizable solutions for the home and small office user. Each device provides a space-saving design with a robust feature set across multiple price points, including:



An intuitive 3.5" color

touchscreen, enabling print from and scan to functionality from cloud-based services such as Google DriveTM, Dropbox, Evernote®, and SharePoint Online (not available on HL-L2460DW XL)4.

The HL-L2460DW XL and MFC-L2900DW XL feature built-in value with included toner that yields up to 4,200 consistently sharp pages5.

Functionality with the Brother Mobile Connect App empowers users to print, scan, and manage their printer anytime on their mobile device from almost anywhere6.

Flexible connection options, including dual-band wireless,

Ethernet, and high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity.

Enhanced to support long-lasting performance and produce clear, professional quality prints, the new printers are compatible with Brother Genuine TN830 and TN830 XL toner cartridges, which deliver print yields of up to 1,200 and 3,000, respectively5. Models can utilize the Brother Refresh

EZ Print Subscription service to eliminate the stress and guesswork of replacing toner.

Efficient, Secure, and Space-Saving: Brother Workhorse Printers are Built for Business

Building on the Brother Workhorse portfolio, the new MFC-L2980DW and HL-L2865DW support small offices and small workgroups. These printers round out the Brother Workhorse lineup, delivering space-saving design, performance, quality, and efficiency. Businesses can experience secure printing with Triple Layer Security features that help keep devices secure, protect documents in transit to and from print devices, and safeguard networks. The devices enhance productivity with a fast print speed, customizable workflows, and reliable business-quality output. The devices boast versatile connection options, and cost-efficient output via the TN835 replacement toner cartridge for print yields of up to 5,000 pages5.

Additional features of the MFC-L2980DW include:



Advanced duplex scanning and copying with single-pass, two-sided scanning to multiple destinations including cloud services4, email, and SharePoint with the 50-page capacity auto document feeder2.

Supports the creation of editable Microsoft Office documents, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint7.

3.5" color

touchscreen display for seamless menu navigation and up to 18 customized shortcuts for frequently used tasks.

An integrated

NFC card reader for easy badge authentication. Device management solutions for mass distribution of device configurations, security settings, firmware updates, and task automation, which is perfect for deploying the printers in multiple locations.

"Developing powerful printing and document management products capable of meeting the needs of our home and enterprise customers is our top priority," said Ryan Warsaw, Vice President, Brother Machines Group, Brother International Corporation. "As hybrid work reshapes the market, blurring the lines between home, small businesses, and enterprises with multiple locations, we're excited to launch innovative solutions that deliver seamless connectivity and superior document management, no matter where work happens."

For more information, including detailed technical specifications, pricing, and availability, or to find a Brother Authorized retailer, please visit .

_______________________

1 Based on one-sided printing. Change from default setting required.

2 Maximum capacity based on using 20-lb. paper.

3 Reduction in Typical Electricity Consumption (TEC) compared to MFC-L2750DW measured using ENERGY STAR Ver 3.2 test method. Reduction in First Page Out Time measured from Sleep Mode from the standard tray.

4 Requires an Internet connection and an account with desired service.

5 Approx. toner cartridge yields in accordance with ISO/IEC 19752 (Letter/A4).

6 May require free download. Compatibility may vary by device and operating system. Requires connection to a wireless network.

7 Requires an Internet connection.

