First Vice-President: I Wish All Schoolchildren Good Health, Boundless Energy, Perseverance, And Excellent Grades

9/16/2024 9:25:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, shared a post on her social media platforms regarding the educational institutions that have been constructed and renovated across various regions of the country by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

The post reads: "Another contribution by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to the country's education system. The opening of schools built and renovated with the Foundation's support continues across various regions of the country. I wish all schoolchildren good health, vitality, boundless energy, perseverance, and excellent grades! 16.09.2024."

AzerNews

