First Vice-President: I Wish All Schoolchildren Good Health, Boundless Energy, Perseverance, And Excellent Grades
Date
9/16/2024 9:25:24 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban
Aliyeva, shared a post on her social media platforms regarding the
educational institutions that have been constructed and renovated
across various regions of the country by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, Azernews reports.
The post reads: "Another contribution by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation to the country's education system. The opening of
schools built and renovated with the Foundation's support continues
across various regions of the country. I wish all schoolchildren
good health, vitality, boundless energy, perseverance, and
excellent grades! 16.09.2024."
MENAFN16092024000195011045ID1108678328
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.