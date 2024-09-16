Cheeky Cocktails Debuts First-Of-Its-Kind Decaf Espresso Syrup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative new syrup allows for easy-to-make and enjoy premium Espresso Martinis and more, without the caffeine jolt or jitters

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cheeky Cocktails , the maker of bar-quality, 100% real juices and syrups, unveiled its latest innovation today – a Decaf Espresso Syrup that redefines convenience and quality for coffee enthusiasts and mixologists alike. Following the successful launch of Marcona Almond Orgeat and Habanero Hot Honey Syrups, Cheeky continues to elevate the cocktail and experience with pioneering flair. Just in time for National Coffee Day (September 29th), the Decaf Espresso Syrup meets consumers' desires for more balanced options when enjoying coffee beverages.

Cheeky Cocktail's Decaf Espresso Syrup

Continue Reading

Decaf Espresso Syrup: A Revolution in Flavor

Cheeky's Decaf Espresso Syrup, crafted in collaboration with Brooklyn's esteemed

Partners Coffee , combines decaffeinated coffee, cane sugar and gum arabic. The

decaffeination method (Mountain Water Process)

used in the production of this coffee is free from harsh chemicals and solvents found in some conventional practices. The addition of cane sugar and gum arabic – a natural gum derived from the sap of acacia trees – delivers a perfect balance of sweetness and velvety mouthfeel every time.

Espresso Martinis have soared in popularity, becoming a staple in cocktail culture. Known for their full-bodied coffee flavor and luxurious crema, these cocktails traditionally require fresh-brewed espresso and a meticulous preparation process. With Cheeky's syrup, crafting the perfect Decaf Espresso Martini is now effortless. Just two ingredients are needed to shake up the perfect Martini - this syrup and your choice of base spirit. Designed to simplify the creation of espresso-based drinks, Cheeky's syrup is a game-changer for anyone who enjoys the rich flavor of coffee but avoids caffeine.

Why Decaf?

For many, the allure of espresso lies in its deep, rich flavor rather than its caffeine content. A decaf option allows for indulgence without the jitteriness associated with caffeine. Whether you're enjoying a late-night cocktail or reducing caffeine intake, Cheeky's Decaf Espresso Syrup provides flavor without the buzz.

"Customers love our original Espresso Syrup but not everyone can indulge in caffeine after-hours. We are beyond excited to introduce a product that not only offers unparalleled convenience but also delivers exceptional quality and flavor," said April Wachtel, Founder of Cheeky Cocktails.

As more individuals seek to bring bar-quality flavors into their homes, Cheeky's products make it simple to create a variety of beverages with ease. The new syrup joins Cheeky's growing collection of shelf-stable syrups and juices, designed to inspire creativity in mixology and cooking. The Decaf Espresso Syrup is now available for purchase in two formats: 4oz ($15) and 16oz ($30).

ABOUT CHEEKY

Cheeky is a woman, AAPI, and mixologist-owned supplier of professional-grade cocktail ingredients, offering innovative solutions for professional bartenders and consumers. Founded by April Wachtel, a mixologist and seasoned veteran of the beverage industry, Cheeky aims to revolutionize the craft cocktail experience by providing ready-to-use versions of ingredients usually made from scratch.

For more information, visit

SOURCE Cheeky Cocktails

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED