Electrician Fort Myers Announces Launch Of EV Charger Station Installation Service In Southwest Florida

Electrician Fort Myers (Electrician-Fort-Myers.com ), a leading electrical company in Fort Myers, FL, covering SWFL cities including Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, Fort Myers, Cape Coral and surrounding areas, is excited to announce the launch of its EV Charger station installation service, that has been designed to meet the surge in demand for electric and their accessories as the availability and affordability of parts and materials continues to increase.

With prices steadily rising and more car owners making the shift towards environmentally friendly electric vehicles to lower exhaust pollution, Electrician Fort Myers' new EV Charger station installation service enables customers to charge their EV vehicle from the comfort of their homes. The highly rated electrical contractors will take into account the EV Charger a customer uses for their specific vehicle, then will run 30 to 50amp circuits from an Electrical Panel to the chosen location.

“We're committed to providing Fast and Honest Electrical Contracting services in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Leigh Acres, Estero, Bonita Springs, Naples, and even Marco Island,” said a spokesperson for Electrician Fort Myers.“Our Home Electrical Services we've gained over the last 15 years working throughout the United States has positioned us as one of the Best Electricians in the Fort Myers area.”

Specializing in residential electrical services ranging from troubleshooting switches and outlets to installing or replacing lighting, fans, and dimmers, the professionally trained and licensed team at Electrician Fort Myers is committed to responding quickly, helping homeowners save on unnecessary repairs and replacements, and endeavor to always finish in a timely manner.

With transparent, upfront pricing, 100% customer satisfaction, and dedication to providing expert workmanship, Electrician Fort Myers offers the following services in Southwest Florida:

Emergency Electrical Repairs: Electrical issues should never be underestimated due to the risk of costly damages and the danger they can pose to the safety of a family. To provide customers peace of mind, the number 1 electrical company in Fort Myers offers a 24/7 emergency service that ensures to address electrical problems without delay.

Generators Inlets & Interlock Kits: As Southwest Florida is known for its tropical storms, thunderstorms, and hurricanes, Electrician Fort Myers offers installation of affordable generators and portable generators that provide a convenient solution during power outages and help people keep their lights on during storm season.

AWG Wiring: In addition to having up-to-date circuit breakers, it is crucial to maintain wiring that can handle the power demands of all electrical components in a home, specifically having the correct gauge wire installed for new circuits. The electrical experts ensure that all wiring is fitted correctly and can accommodate more devices without the risk of overloads or fire hazards.

Electrical Panels Upgrades: The premier Electrical Technicians understand the importance of a functioning electrical panel and can inspect and diagnose any issues before completing a repair or recommending a replacement that meets a customer's home energy requirements and local electrical code.

Electrician Fort Myers invites homeowners interested in its EV Charger station installation service to reach out to its friendly team using the contact details below to request a free quote today.

About Electrician Fort Myers

Electrician Fort Myers is a family-owned electrical company in Fort Myers, FL, serving SWFL cities, including Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and surrounding areas, with over 15 years of experience in the electrical field. With a licensed and highly trained team, Electrician Fort Myers provides a great service and the best communication in the industry.

