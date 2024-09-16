Marine Tourism Market Next Big Thing Major Giants MSC Cruises, TUI Group, Ponant, Costa Cruises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marine Market

Global Marine Tourism is expected to grow from 20 billion USD in 2023 to 35 billion USD by 2030, with a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2030

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HTF MI recently introduced Global Marine Tourism Market study with 143+ pages in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2024-2030). The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Carnival Corporation & plc (United States), Royal Caribbean Group (United States), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (United States), MSC Cruises (Switzerland), Disney Cruise Line (United States), Ponant (France), TUI Group (Germany), Silversea Cruises (United States), Seabourn Cruise Line (United States), Regent Seven Seas Cruises (United States), P&O Cruises (United Kingdom), Costa Cruises (Italy), Hurtigruten AS (Norway), Expedia Group (United States), Booking Holdings Inc. (United States), Others.Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) 👉According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Marine Tourism market is expected to grow from 20 billion USD in 2023 to 35 billion USD by 2030, with a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2030. The market is segmented by Global Marine Tourism Market Breakdown by Application (Passenger Tickets Service, Onboard, Other Services) by Type (Cruise Tourism, Yachting and Sailing Tourism, Diving and Snorkeling Tourism, Beach and Coastal Tourism) by Destination (Domestic, International) by Mode of Travel (Cruise Ships, Yachts and Sailing Boats, Other Watercrafts) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).Definition:Marine tourism include leisure activities and outings centered around the sea and coastal landscapes. This covers a variety of pursuits, such as fishing, sailing, diving, snorkeling, and exploring the natural environment. Key features of marine tourism include the opportunity to explore specific maritime environments, allowing visitors to see coral reefs, see marine life, and relax on clean beaches. Travelers can learn about oceanography, marine conservation, and the value of protective marine habitats through marine tourism. To minimize environmental harm, it also promotes eco-friendly practices and sustainable travel.Market Trends:.NMarket Drivers:.Increasing disposable incomes and preference for luxury travel.Growing awareness about marine biodiversity and eco-tourismMarket Opportunities:.Expansion into unexplored marine destinations.Development of sustainable and eco-friendly marine tourism optionsDominating Region:.Europe, North AmericaFastest-Growing Region:.Asia-PacificHave a query? Market an enquiry before purchase 👉The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Marine Tourism market segments by Types: Cruise Tourism, Yachting and Sailing Tourism, Diving and Snorkeling Tourism, Beach and Coastal TourismDetailed analysis of Marine Tourism market segments by Applications: Passenger Tickets Service, Onboard, Other ServicesGeographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:.The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.).North America (United States, Mexico & Canada).South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.).Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.).Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Buy Now Latest Edition of Marine Tourism Market Report 👉Marine Tourism Market Research Objectives:- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies). Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates). Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles). Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development). Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions). Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)Get 10-25% Discount on Immediate purchase 👉Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Marine Tourism Market:Chapter 01 – Marine Tourism Executive SummaryChapter 02 – Market OverviewChapter 03 – Key Success FactorsChapter 04 – Global Marine Tourism Market – Pricing AnalysisChapter 05 – Global Marine Tourism Market Background or HistoryChapter 06 - Global Marine Tourism Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide Marine Tourism MarketChapter 08 – Global Marine Tourism Market Structure & worth AnalysisChapter 09 – Global Marine Tourism Market Competitive Analysis & ChallengesChapter 10 – Assumptions and AcronymsChapter 11 – Marine Tourism Market Research MethodologyThanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, Japan, Australia or Southeast Asia.

