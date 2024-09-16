Local Small Business Owner Celebrates Opening Of Second Postalannex Store

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading packing and shipping franchisors, is excited to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex location in Mooresville, NC. The opening of this store marks the second PostalAnnex location for the franchisee and owner, who also serves the Concord community. This new store is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping and office services to the local community, making it easier to get more done in one stop.

Located in The Village at Byers Creek at 112 Argus Ln., this new PostalAnnex store will offer a comprehensive array of services, including private mailbox rental, notary public services, and shipping via major carriers such as UPS, FedEx, USPS and DHL for more ways to ship. Additionally, the center will offer copy and printing services, as well as packaging supplies and expert packing services.

"I opened this second location because I truly believe in this business," said Ajay Guthi, owner of new PostalAnnex Mooresville, NC, and PostalAnnex Concord, NC. "I like meeting customers from various backgrounds and seeing how I can best meet their needs-that's the most exciting part about the business for me."

Annex Brands, the parent company of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We are thrilled that Ajay has decided to open his second PostalAnnex store-his passion and dedication for the business is what drives our franchise's growth," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer of Annex Brands. "We are confident that he will continue a tradition of excellence, offering indispensable services to local businesses and residents in Mooresville."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 850 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #24010, located at 112 Argus Ln. Ste. A, Mooresville, NC 28117, and the services offered at the new Mooresville location, please visit .

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 850 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Its franchisees offer business services such as private mailbox rental, notary public service, shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, copy service, freight shipping of large, awkward, high-value or fragile items, custom packing solutions through individually tailored wooden crates, cartons, and more. For more information, visit .

Contact: Michelle McKee



Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED