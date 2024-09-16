STS Travel Announces Spring Break 2025 Top Spring Break Destinations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STSTravel is excited to announce the release of their 2025 Spring Break programs in Cancun , Nassau , Punta Cana and Cabo . These packages offer college students the ultimate spring break experience with Spring Break friendly all-inclusive resorts, nightly open bar parties and events at the hottest clubs.

Spring Break 2025

Spring Break Party Cruise

Continue Reading

Cancun

The Grand Oasis Cancun is the # 1 Spring Break Resort. Join thousands of college students for the Ultimate Spring Break Experience with epic pool parties and incredible nightlife. STS Travel has partnered with the best clubs in Cancun including Mandala, The City, D' Cave, Mandal Beach, Coco Bongo and Coco Bongo Beach Club to offer incredible open bar parties. VIP Party Packages also include the famous Spring Break Party Cruise lasting 4 hours with open bar, snacks and DJ.

Nassau

The Spring Break 2025 Beach Bash will be hosted at Breezes Resort and Spa . The 375 room all-inclusive resort is dedicated to 100% Spring Breakers and will feature a main stage with daily DJ's, contests and events. The VIP Party Schedule is included in the Travel Package and features open bar parties at Senor Frogs, Margaritaville, Club Waterloo and the Spring Break Party Cruise. This Party Cruise holds 400 passengers on board the popular Black Beard Revenge. Check out top DJ's Evan Wilder and DJ Yemi performing at Breezes Resort.

Punta Cana

Spring Break in Punta Cana will be celebrated at the most popular resorts including Riu Republica , Barcelo Bavaro Palace and Occidental Punta Cana . These all-inclusive resorts feature nonstop fun with multiple pools, restaurants, and bars. At night check out the hottest clubs with open bar parties at Imagine and Coco Bongo. The VIP Party Schedule includes the wild Spring Break Party cruise with open bar, snacks and DJ's.

Cabo

Come join thousands of college students at the legendary Spring Break Resort, Riu Santa Fe . This all-inclusive resort complex has 1,000 rooms, 5 swimming pools, 3 swim-up pools bars, Splash Water Park and 5 themed pools parties each week. Cabo features spectacular nightlife with open bar parties at Squid Roe, Mandala and La Vaquita. The VIP Party Package also includes major events at the ME Resort with artists such as Chris Lake, Two Friends and Diplo. The best event of the week is "The Spring Break Party Cruise" which includes open bar, fajita buffet and DJ to keep the party vibes going.

About Student Travel Services

STS Travel is a leading provider of Spring Break vacation packages for college students. Our packages are designed to make planning your Spring Break easy and include round-trip airfare, hotel transfers, all-inclusive resort accommodations, and a full schedule of daily parties, contests, DJs, and events. Additionally, our VIP Party Package offers exclusive access to some of the most popular nightlife venues in Cancun, Nassau, Punta Cana, and Cabo. To book your Spring Break Travel Package, visit our website at or give us a call at 800-648-4849.

Media Contact:

Jacob Jacobsen

410-995-8526

[email protected]



SOURCE STS Travel

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED