Enphase Energy Launches IQ Battery 5P And IQ Energy Management Software In Belgium

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it has started its most powerful home battery to-date, the IQ® Battery 5PTM, in Belgium. Enphase also introduced IQ® Energy Management, its new artificial intelligence (AI) based energy management software to enable support for dynamic electricity rates and the integration of third-party EV chargers and heat pumps in Belgium.



The IQ Battery 5P enables configurations ranging from 5 to 60 kWh and offers a significantly improved experience for homeowners and installers due to more power, resilient wired communication, and an improved commissioning experience. Each 5 kWh IQ Battery 5P delivers a continuous power of 3.84 kW, providing fast charging and discharging capabilities, making it ideal for managing dynamic electricity rates. The new IQ Energy Management software is intended to help maximize the return on investment (ROI) and reduce the payback period for homeowners with Enphase solar and battery systems throughout Belgium, where dynamic energy contracts are becoming increasingly popular.

“Our customers are excited about the IQ Battery 5P with IQ Energy Management,” said Bart Coenen, CEO of SolarNova, an installer of Enphase products in Belgium.“The intelligent software offers more control and optimized energy usage, which can lead to more saving and enhance their overall experience.”

The new IQ Energy Management software embedded into Enphase solar and battery systems uses AI optimization to direct the least expensive electricity, whether solar or the grid, toward powering the home with the goal of helping homeowners maximize financial savings. Integrating third-party EV chargers and heat pumps with Enphase systems offers additional control and will further increase lifetime savings for homeowners.

“The IQ Battery 5P combined with IQ Energy Management, has been a game changer for our customer offering,” said Dries Dams, CEO of Sun Eco, an installer of Enphase products in Belgium.“The combination of increased battery capacity and AI-driven software allows us to deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

“Enphase's integration of AI in its energy management solutions sets a new standard in the industry,” said Sandro Corsini, CEO of E.M.G. Construct, an installer of Enphase products in Belgium.“The IQ Energy Management software not only supports reliable power but also maximizes value through intelligent decision-making, providing our clients with peace of mind.”

“Belgium is at the forefront of the transition to sustainable energy in Europe, and Enphase is excited to support this movement,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy.“Our new IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters with industry leading energy management software built in, provide advanced, reliable solutions that meet the growing energy needs of homeowners and help them achieve greater energy independence.”

Enphase offers 24/7 customer support and an industry-leading warranty for both its solar and battery products. This includes a 25-year warranty for all IQ8TM Microinverters and a 15-year warranty for all IQ Batteries activated in Belgium. Please visit the Enphase website for more information about the IQ Battery 5P (Dutch and French ) and IQ Energy Management (Dutch and French ).

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 76.3 million microinverters, and over 4.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit .

©2024 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the“e” logo, IQ, Solargraf, and certain other marks listed at trademark are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; the ability of Enphase's energy management system to support dynamic electricity rates and maximize a homeowners ROI; and the availability and market adoption of Enphase's products in Belgium. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent filings on file with the SEC from time to time and available on the SEC's website at . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

