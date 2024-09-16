OIC Condemns Comoros Pres. Assassination Attempt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned, Monday, the assassination attempt on President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani.

The OIC General Secretariat affirmed in a statement its support and solidarity with the Union of the Comoros and its people against threats, wishing Assoumani speedy recovery and continued security and prosperity for the Comoros.

President Assoumani was subjected to an assassination attempt last Friday with a knife, resulting in minor injuries while attending a funeral ceremony in the capital, Moroni. (end)

