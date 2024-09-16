Celebree School Founder Introduces Huffman Family Brands



Passionate Leader Richard Huffman at the Helm of Unified Company



Six Operating Brands Leading the Way in Early Childhood Education, Social Development, Real Estate, and Philanthropy

Combined, These Brands Have over 150 Locations Across 19 States, Open or in Various Stages of Development

BALTIMORE, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 30-years of experience leading Celebree School to its profound success, passionate leader Richard Huffman proudly announces the launch of Huffman Family Brands (HFB), a unified umbrella company committed to a shared vision of social development, innovation, and empowerment. Whether opening a preschool, establishing enrichment programs, or supporting educational institutions, Huffman Family Brands guides individuals and families to professional and personal success.

"We're a company comprised of powerful, beloved brands that truly make a difference."

Huffman Family Brands

Huffman Family Brands is the natural extension of Huffman's decades in business planning, franchise development, entrepreneurship, and team building. His leadership journey began in 1994 when he opened his first Celebree School and launched a company that has now impacted thousands of children's lives across the country. The brand's success then led to the creation of Caliday, a before and after school program that focuses on the whole child by creating safe and trusted spaces. From there, Huffman's vision and constant pursuit of self-improvement led to the current portfolio of brands – each one acting as a foundation for communities seeking steadfast support and innovative solutions.

Overview of Portfolio of Brands:



Richard Huffman , a business platform providing entrepreneurs leadership and management skills to grow their own businesses. Huffman offers methods to reach financial and professional prowess.



Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. Today, the brand boasts 52 schools open and 73 franchisees who have been awarded over 160 sites. With a presence in 19 states, Celebree School proudly enrolls more than 7,200 children on a weekly basis.

Caliday School Age Programs is a non-profit organization partnering with Maryland elementary schools that seeks to promote academic achievement by extending learning outside of the classroom to inspire children in new, fun, and engaging experiences so they can explore and pursue their passions.

Celebree Enterprise provides entrepreneurs a way to open and run their own Celebree School franchise locations with Celebree's proven business model and unprecedented corporate support. Celebree Enterprise is pivotal in the holistic function of Celebree Schools, streamlining and modernizing the operations of franchise locations.

Huffman Family Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Huffman Family Brands, supporting individuals and institutions who make a positive difference in the lives of students, families, and communities.

The team makes regular contributions to the Rollins-Luetkemeyer Foundations that are established at Calvert Hall College and Notre Dame Preparatory. In its first year, The Huffman Family Foundation has already had a significant impact on varying charities that focus on improving the lives of children. Celebree Property Investments utilizes the strong network of the Celebree School real estate team to find and develop high-quality locations for new Celebree schools. This approach provides franchise partners the opportunity to invest in real estate opportunities to create a diversified investment portfolio in creating family wealth.

"We're a company comprised of powerful, beloved brands that truly make a difference," said Huffman . "We've strategically invested in our future, laying the groundwork for a new umbrella company that unifies our brands under a single vision. As we evolve into a platform company, we're harnessing the full potential of our portfolio to achieve extraordinary results. By streamlining operations, optimizing resources, and crafting a cohesive brand strategy, we're not only driving growth and innovation across all brands, but also maintaining a unified vision and operational excellence."

For more information on Huffman Family Brands, please visit:

For more information on Celebree School franchising opportunities, visit .

About Huffman Family Brands

Huffman Family Brands (HFB) is a unified platform company dedicated to fostering social development, innovation, and community empowerment through its portfolio of powerful and beloved brands. Led by founder Richard Huffman, HFB builds on decades of success with brands like Celebree School, Caliday School Age Programs, Celebree Enterprise, and more. Together, all operating brands under HFB provide early childhood education, enrichment programs, franchise opportunities, and philanthropic support to communities across the United States. With over 150 locations open or in development in 15 states, Huffman Family Brands continues to lead the way in supporting families, entrepreneurs, and communities. For more information, visit huffmanfamilybrands .

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and SmallTM, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands , merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree. Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebree School

