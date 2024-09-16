Future Electronics To Host Webinar On Infrared Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, England (forpressrelease ) September 16, 2024 – Future Electronics, a global leader in components distribution, is excited to announce an upcoming webinar that will delve into the latest advancements and trends in infrared (IR) wavelength technologies. This insightful session is scheduled for Thursday, September 26th, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:00 CET.



The webinar, hosted by members of the Future Electronics team, will provide a comprehensive overview of the current and future landscape of infrared technologies, focusing on innovations in IR light sources, including LEDs and lasers such as Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) and Edge-Emitting Lasers (EELs). Attendees will also gain an understanding of the associated photodetectors and their applications across key industries.



Representatives from Future Electronics will guide attendees through the emerging trends that are shaping the development of infrared light sources and photodetectors. The session will also highlight how these technologies are evolving and driving innovation in critical markets, such as fire safety and prevention, security and surveillance, and factory automation.



This webinar is an excellent opportunity for professionals to stay ahead of the curve and understand how infrared innovations will influence the markets of tomorrow. Future Electronics encourages all interested parties to register for this exclusive event and secure their spot today.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



